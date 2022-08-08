Shootings in Pacific Beach, Mission Bay among four within three hours in San Diego

Four shootings left six victims wounded around San Diego, from Pacific Beach to Otay Mesa West, in less than three hours late Saturday and early Sunday, police said.

The first shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in an alley between Shasta and Kendall streets in Pacific Beach, where officers responding to a report of gunfire found blood and a gun, San Diego police said.

Three victims — a man, a male juvenile and a female juvenile whose ages were unavailable — had been taken to a hospital in their friends’ cars, police said. They were reportedly in stable condition but further information about their injuries was not immediately available.

Less than an hour later, there was a shooting at the Bahia Resort on Mission Bay. Police said a gunman in a black SUV driving in circles in the parking lot fired at a group of pedestrians walking through the lot around 12:15 a.m.

A 41-year-old man was struck and taken to a hospital by his companions in their car. Police said his injuries were serious, but did not elaborate.

The SUV fled in a unknown direction, police said.

About 20 minutes later, a 911 caller reported that his friend had been shot at Silver Wing Park on Arey Drive in Otay Mesa. The victim, a 23-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were serious but no further information was released.

Patrol officers assigned to the area were all tied up on other calls, and only a sergeant was available to respond immediately, so police requested help from neighboring agencies, and Chula Vista police officers responded.

Gang-unit detectives were later called to investigate the shooting, police said.

The fourth shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in City Heights.

A 32-year-old man walking south on 43rd Street at the intersection with Orange Avenue was shot multiple times around 1:50 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries deemed serious.

Police said they had not yet determined how the shooting unfolded.

Gang-unit detectives were assigned the investigation, police said.

Police did not release descriptions of the shooters in the four incidents.