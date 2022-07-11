Pacific Beach crime log: June 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during June 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

June 1

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4200 block Noyes St., 6:55 a.m.

• Fraud, 4700 block Lamont St., 2:06 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2400 block Baja Cerro Circle, 10 p.m.

June 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Garnet Ave. and Mission Blvd., 1:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:34 p.m.

June 3

• Open container in public park, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 2:10 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3800 block Haines St., 3:52 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3200 block Gleason Rd., 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1700 block E. Mission Bay Dr., 5:23 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1300 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 11:44 p.m.

June 4

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1300 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 12:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1300 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 1:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 1:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1300 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 7:09 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4500 block Bond St., 5:15 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1500 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 9:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4200 block Gresham St., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, Jewell St. and Missouri St., 11:11 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block La Palma St., 11:29 p.m.

June 5

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Oliver Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Grand Ave., 12:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:51 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 800 block San Gabriel Pl., 2 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 7 a.m.

• Fraud, 4500 block Bond St., 10:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block Thomas Ave., 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, E. Mission Bay Drive and Pacific Hwy., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use watercraft with blood alcohol of .08 percent (or more), 3100 block Ingraham St., 5:36 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3800 block Bayside Ln., 6:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit firearm, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 9:21 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 11:22 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11:23 p.m.

June 6

• Residential burglary, 900 block Agate St., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block San Jose Pl., 1:30 a.m.

• 24 hr. alcohol ban in Mission/Pacific Beach, 3400 block Ocean Front Walk, 1:49 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 1:56 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - weapon used, 4300 block Ingraham St., 3 p.m.

• Felony likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult, 3100 block Ingraham St., 3:59 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 3100 block Ingraham St., 4:42 p.m.

June 7

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1700 block Grand Ave., 3:15 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Gresham St. and Thomas Ave., 7:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:51 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4000 block Gresham St., 9:45 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 4700 block Noyes St., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:59 p.m.

June 8

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 0 block Middleton Rd., 5:15 a.m.

• Felony carry loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, 3100 block N. Mission Bay Dr., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 4000 block Mission Blvd., 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1500 block Diamond St., 4:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Capistrano Pl., 5:10 p.m.

• Fraud, 1100 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 5:22 p.m.

June 9

• Open container in public park, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 1:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 2:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2600 block Ingraham St., 3:15 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 1400 block Law St., 5 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 7 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 900 block Garnet Ave., 8 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 600 block Wrelton Dr., 11:50 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Ormond Ct., 12 p.m.

• Felony possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, 1100 block Sea World Dr., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 3800 block Jewell St., 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 11:35 p.m.

June 10

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:38 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Santa Clara Pl., 12:50 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3700 block Mission Blvd., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 4400 block Cass St., 8:35 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Coronado Ct., 12 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4900 block Lamont St., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 11 p.m.

June 11

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2100 block Bluffside Ave., 12:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:39 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 3:33 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, Grand Ave. and Mission Blvd., 7 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block E. Briarfield Dr., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 4500 block Ocean Blvd., 10:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 600 block Wrelton Dr., 10:42 a.m.

• Fraud, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 11:57 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Grand Ave., 1:24 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 2:36 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Dawes St., 4 p.m.

• Rape, 4500 block Ocean Blvd., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Felspar St., 11:12 p.m.

June 12

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 900 block Loring St., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit firearm, 3700 block Mission Blvd., 12:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:53 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4900 block Lamont St., 1 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1000 block W. Briarfield Dr., 1:09 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block W. Briarfield Dr., 1:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1500 block Felspar St., 6:35 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 9:56 a.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building), 1200 block Parker Pl., 12 p.m.

• Fraud, 1100 block Loring St., 12:40 p.m.

• Fraud, 4300 block Ingraham St., 1:23 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 1:30 p.m.

• Fraud, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 2 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4800 block Bella Pacific Row, 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4600 block Ocean Front Walk, 2:15 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 0 block Dana Landing Rd., 2:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3700 block Ingraham St., 5 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 2500 block E. Mission Bay Dr., 8:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8:42 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Garnet Ave. & Mission Blvd., 11 p.m.

June 13

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Grand Ave. and Morrell St., 2:19 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block San Juan Pl., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4200 block Ingraham St., 3:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 800 block Queenstown Ct., 8:15 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block Missouri St., 4:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Emerald St., 6:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 7:40 p.m.

June 14

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 3:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4200 block Lamont St., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3100 block Mission, 10 a.m.

June 15

• Residential burglary, 700 block Whiting Ct., 3 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3900 block Shasta St., 9 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Balboa Ave., 10:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Ingraham St., 12:20 p.m.

• Fraud, 1000 block Agate St., 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 900 block Grand Ave., 7:05 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9 p.m.

June 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 12:39 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 6 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3200 block Mission Blvd., 6:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1000 block Reed Ave., 9:24 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block Oliver Ave., 12:05 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor throw substance at vehicle on highway, 5100 block Soledad Rd., 10:10 p.m.

June 17

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:02 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3800 block Jewell St., 3:18 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 700 block Thomas Ave., 3:51 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4000 block Fanuel St., 2:54 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Sapphire St., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Reed Ave., 8:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc., 1700 block Grand Ave., 8:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block E. Mission Bay Dr., 9:30 p.m.

June 18

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:10 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:42 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3100 block Ocean Front Walk, 2 a.m.

• Rape, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 3:20 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block S. Shores Rd., 6 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3100 block Mission Blvd., 7 a.m.

• Fraud, 4900 block Cass St., 7:30 a.m.

• Fraud, 4300 block Ingraham St., 10 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 4600 block Lamont St., 10 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, Deal Ct. and Strandway, 1:35 p.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 1100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 4:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 0 block Ocean Blvd., 4:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3100 block Ingraham St., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:32 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Grand Ave., 11:30 p.m.

• Drinking in controlled area, 900 block Garnet Ave., 11:30 p.m.

June 19

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 1:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 3:33 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Hornblend St., 6:34 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Ingraham St. and Vacation Rd., 7 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Grand Ave. and Jewell St., 7:50 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Thomas Ave., 10 p.m.

June 20

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Santa Barbara Pl., 4:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit firearm, 1500 block La Playa Ave., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 0 block Law St., 1 p.m.

• Fraud, 600 block Tourmaline St., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Tourmaline St., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2600 block Hornblend St., 10:35 p.m.

June 21

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1800 block Diamond St., 8 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Grand Ave., 2:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 3:30 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon with force: possible gross bodily injury, 1800 block Grand Ave., 11:30 p.m.

June 22

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Yarmouth Ct., 4:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 3100 block Ingraham St., 11:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2100 block Garnet Ave., 11:30 a.m.

• Fraud, 3500 block Riviera Dr., 12:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1900 block Balboa Ave., 1:47 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4200 block Cass St., 7:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 4200 block Mission Blvd., 10:55 p.m.

June 23

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Oliver Ave., 12:10 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:15 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Jewell St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 2400 block Fogg St., 10:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Garnet Ave., 11:50 p.m.

June 24

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block W. Mission Bay Dr., 3:30 a.m.

• Fraud, 700 block Archer St., 8:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 10:07 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 4200 block Mission Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 900 block Felspar St., 3:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Mission Bay Beach Club, 4:24 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 4:38 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, 700 block Grand Ave., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Hornblend St., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:10 p.m.

June 25

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 12:58 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Mission Blvd., 4:23 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4600 block Cass St., 1 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block E. Mission Bay Dr., 3:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 500 block Sea World Dr., 4:50 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2800 block Ocean Front Walk, 5 p.m.

• Felony shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 5:10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3400 block Bayside Walk, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 600 block Tourmaline St., 9:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:55 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Reed Ave., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:57 p.m.

June 26

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1700 block Diamond St., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit firearm, Everts St. and Loring St., 1 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 800 block Thomas Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 2 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3500 block Yosemite St., 3:30 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2400 block Beryl St., 3:30 a.m.

• Fraud, 800 block Diamond St., 10 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 1:15 p.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance, 1600 block Dana Landing Rd., 7:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2300 block Grand Ave., 11:17 p.m.

June 27

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 12 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 2:20 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1900 block Felspar St., 2:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block Garnet Ave., 9 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9:30 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 1500 block Reed Ave., 9:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 600 block Tourmaline St., 10 p.m.

June 28

• Tamper with vehicle, 2100 block Felspar St., 1:45 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4400 block Dawes St., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Jewell St., 9:15 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, Garnet Ave. and Lamont St., 1:32 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Noyes St., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, Ingraham St. and W. Mission Bay Dr., 7:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 700 block Felspar St., 8:04 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4800 block Mission Blvd., 11 p.m.

June 29

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2000 block Hornblend St., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Grand Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Beryl St., 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Bayard St., 11:33 p.m.

June 30

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:03 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Santa Clara Pl., 3 a.m.

• Fraud, 4900 block Cass St., 10:40 a.m.