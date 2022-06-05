Pacific Beach crime log: May 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during May 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

May 1

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2900 block Garnet Ave., 12:16 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Oliver Ave., 1:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2100 block Crownhill Rd., 2:43 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Cass St., 5:27 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4200 block Cass St., 1:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 6 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 7 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Garnet Ave., 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Garnet Ave., 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Loring St., 9:40 p.m.

May 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1600 block Emerald St., 12:36 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3600 block Bayside Ln., 2:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 900 block Van Nuys St., 3:20 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4600 block Mission Bay Dr., 4:05 a.m.

• Fraud, 2800 block Garnet Ave., 6:07 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 4300 block Fanuel St., 8 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Chalcedony St. and Mission Blvd., 2 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 900 block Thomas Ave., 2:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 4600 block Lamont St., 8 p.m.

May 3

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3600 block Jewell St., 10:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block Turquoise St., 11 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: no firearm, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 12:03 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1100 block Oliver Ave., 7:20 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3700 block Haines St., 11:30 p.m.

May 4

• Misdemeanor exhibit firearm, Bluffside Ave. and Mission Bay Dr., 12:04 a.m.

• Misdemeanor theft, 5100 block Santa Fe St., 6 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1900 block Reed Ave., 11:58 p.m.

May 5

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3500 block Mission Blvd., 1:18 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3100 block Mission Beach Blvd., 12:55 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block San Jose Pl., 2:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4600 block Mission Bay Dr., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 9 p.m.

• Felony spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury, 4400 block Bayard St., 9:55 p.m.

May 6

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Reed Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1500 block Grand Ave., 12:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Grand Ave., 12:35 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1500 block Grand Ave., 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1000 block Grand Ave., 11 p.m.

May 7

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 12:17 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:24 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:39 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1100 block Grand Ave., 2:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 4:47 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 1900 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 2 p.m.

• Fraud, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 3:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 6:19 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 8:50 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3400 block Bayside Walk, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 10:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:34 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:10 p.m.

May 8

• Residential burglary, 700 block Jersey Ct., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 1:17 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2:10 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 3:56 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 4:15 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 800 block Emerald St., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 0 block Dana Landing Rd., 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 500 block Sea World Dr., 5 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 5:20 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Thomas Ave., 8 p.m.

• Residential robbery - weapon used, 4100 block Jewell St., 9:45 p.m.

May 9

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 800 block Grand Ave., 2:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 3800 block Mission Blvd., 4:33 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 7:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Felspar St., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 800 block Ensenda Ct., 9 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Felspar St., 9 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: no firearm, Grand Ave. and Mission Blvd., 10:26 p.m.

May 10

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block West Mission Bay Dr., 7 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2400 block Grand Ave., 8:50 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 4600 block Lamont St., 10:51 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2000 block Pacific Beach Dr., 3 p.m.

May 11

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block Loring St., 12 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 900 block Garnet Ave., 5:56 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block Garnet Ave., 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 500 block Sea World Dr., 12:25 p.m.

• Felony manufacture/sale/possess/etc. metal knuckles, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 10:56 p.m.

May 12

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:40 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3700 block Crown Point Dr., 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2400 block Fogg St., 5:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 N block Jetty Rd., 6:35 p.m.

May 13

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2800 block North Mission Bay Dr., 6:03 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 2400 block Corona Ct., 7 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 7:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2600 block Ingraham St., 9:58 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:04 p.m.

May 14

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4600 block Mission Blvd., 12:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Bayard St. and Garnet Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Grand Ave., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor brandishing firearm replica, 2300 block Culver Way, 9:50 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1800 block Diamond St., 11:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Shasta St., 3:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 500 block Sea World Dr., 5:58 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 7 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4400 block Dawes St., 9:53 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 10:31 p.m.

May 15

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block Chalcedony St., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Garnet Ave., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit firearm, 4300 block Ingraham St., 10:29 a.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 4700 block Jewell St., 11:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:40 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2700 block De Anza Rd., 3 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Reed Ave., 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 8:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4200 block Morrell St., 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Missouri St., 9:45 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10 p.m.

May 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 1:58 a.m.

• Felony possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, 300 block Sea World Dr., 7 p.m.

• Felony possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, 300 block Sea World Dr., 7:15 p.m.

• Felony possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, 300 block Sea World Dr., 7:15 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2400 block Alto Cerro Circle, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 3700 block Yosemite St., 8:16 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Chalcedony St., 10:35 p.m.

May 17

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block Thomas Ave., 12:35 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4200 block Fanuel St., 7:30 a.m.

• Fraud, 1500 block Chalcedony St., 2:55 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 4:15 p.m.

May 18

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Mission, 4:43 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

May 19

• Felony manufacture/sale/possess/etc. leaded cane/billy/etc., 900 block Santa Clara Pl., 1:26 a.m.

• Felony willful cruelty to child without injury or death, 3800 block Ingraham St., 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block Grand Ave., 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Cass St., 11 p.m.

May 20

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 3200 block Mission Blvd., 12:30 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Whiting Ct., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Emerald St., 1:58 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5000 block Fanuel St., 2 a.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used, 1400 block Thomas Ave., 2:09 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 2:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor throw substance at vehicle on highway, 3400 block Bayside Walk, 12:20 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3900 block Mission, 4 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1100 block Reed Ave., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9 p.m.

May 21

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:17 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Diamond St., 1:19 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 1:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Ingraham St., 3:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block Mission Bay Dr., 9:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Thomas Ave., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8:51 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:07 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2300 block Culver Way, 12:45 a.m.

May 22

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:18 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:27 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, 1700 block Dana Landing Rd., 7:54 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3800 block Haines St., 11:30 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3800 block Riviera Dr., 12:46 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, La Jolla Blvd. and Sapphire St., 2:45 p.m.

May 23

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3000 block North Mission Bay Dr., 1 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 4600 block Pico St., 1:42 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 1700 block Dana Landing Rd., 12:25 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1600 block Hornblend St., 8:33 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4300 block Dawes St., 11:40 p.m.

May 24

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 800 block Jamaica Ct., 2:51 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 800 block Devon Ct., 4:26 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1000 block Felspar St., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 900 block Garnet Ave., 6:29 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Grand Ave., 9 p.m.

May 25

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 1:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Ingraham St., 11:07 p.m.

May 26

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 10:45 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: no firearm, 4100 block Jewell St., 2:40 p.m.

May 27

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3400 block Ocean Front Walk, 12 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3700 block Haines St., 2:15 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 3 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible gross bodily injury, 1300 block Emerald St., 4:08 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 4800 block Ocean Blvd., 7:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 5100 block Santa Fe St., 8:30 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 1200 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:38 a.m.

• Fraud, 600 block Diamond St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 1000 block Reed Ave., 2:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect, 5300 block Vickie Dr., 4:13 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 4200 block Fanuel St., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1200 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:30 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, Deal St. and Mission Blvd., 10 p.m.

May 28

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:22 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:48 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:37 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1900 block Diamond St., 1:58 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Chalcedony St., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Thomas Ave., 7:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:49 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 4600 block Mission Blvd., 10:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Grand Ave., 11:54 p.m.

May 29

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 12:43 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Grand Ave., 4:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1200 block Garnet Ave., 11:10 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2:20 p.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 2:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1600 block Emerald St., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 8:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:29 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 9:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Grand Ave. and Mission Blvd., 10:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1400 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:45 p.m.

May 30

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:24 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2300 block Amity St., 12:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Bayard St., 2:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 2:20 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1500 block Thomas Ave., 2:22 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Thomas Ave., 5:45 a.m.

• Felony exhibit firearm/deadly weapon to resist arrest, 700 block Grand Ave., 7:42 a.m.

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 2800 block Mission Blvd., 11:35 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Mission Blvd., 1:30 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 1000 block West Mission Bay Dr., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 11 p.m.

May 31

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Everts St. and Garnet Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 11 a.m.