Pacific Beach crime log: April 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during March 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

April 1

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1300 block Grand Ave., 12:33 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1300 block Grand Ave., 12:33 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 1:41 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Ocean Blvd., 1:57 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1900 block Emerald St., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 3:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 4:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block San Diego Pl., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Promontory St., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 10:38 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Figueroa Blvd., 11 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 11:03 p.m.

April 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:18 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3700 block Haines St., 1 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, Grand Ave. & Gresham St., 1:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4400 block Bayard St., 2:50 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Mission Blvd. & Pacific Beach Dr., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Garnet Ave. & Ocean Blvd., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, Mission Blvd. & Santa Clara Pl., 1:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 0 block Mission Bay Dr., frontage road, 1:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Niantic Ct., 1:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, Mission Blvd. & Santa Clara Pl., 3:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 800 block Pacific Beach Dr., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block Garnet Ave., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Oliver Ave., 9 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 900 block Turquoise St., 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Tourmaline St., 10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Mission, 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4800 block Ingraham St., 11:50 p.m.

April 3

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4800 block Ingraham St., 12:34 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 7 a.m.

• Felony shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2000 block Balboa Ave., 10:40 p.m.

April 4

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5100 block Santa Fe St., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Verona Ct., 7 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Grand Ave., 7:23 p.m.

• Misdemeanor felon possession/buy/use stun gun, 1000 block West Mission Bay Dr., 7:35 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 9:27 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 11:23 p.m.

April 5

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 9:09 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Archer St., 11 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Cass St. & Grand Ave., 12:18 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 1100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:08 p.m.

• Felony carry a concealed weapon in vehicle, 1100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:08 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 1100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:08 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 1100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:08 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 1100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor throw substance at vehicle on highway, 4700 block Noyes St., 10:25 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2900 block Ocean Front Walk, 10:34 p.m.

April 6

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4900 block Dixie Dr., 5:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 800 block Capistrano Pl., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4700 block Cass St., 7:41 p.m.

April 7

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:18 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 1:10 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 2900 block Damon Ave., 1:48 a.m.

• Felony prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc., 4400 block Cass St., 7 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 12:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Grand Ave., 5 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 7:36 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 8:20 p.m.

• Felony assault person with a semiautomatic firearm, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:52 p.m.

April 8

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Grand Ave. & Mission Blvd., 12:29 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2:15 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Haines St., 3:15 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1900 block Chalcedony St., 9 a.m.

• Fraud, 3600 block Bayonne Dr., 10:20 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1700 block Garnet Ave., 11:42 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1400 block Roosevelt Ave., 2 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1300 block Grand Ave., 4 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1700 block Reed Ave., 4:30 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 1000 block West Mission Bay Dr., 4:46 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4400 block Cass St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, Mission Blvd. & Reed Ave., 5:40 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4400 block Gresham St., 6:30 p.m.

• Open container in a public park, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Ventura Pl., 11:56 p.m.

April 9

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Ocean Blvd. & Thomas Ave., 12:48 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4600 block Albuquerque St., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 2:22 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 0 block Fortuna Ave., 3:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Sea World Dr., 11:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Hornblend St., 3:20 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4500 block Fanuel St., 9:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:46 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:50 p.m.

April 10

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:55 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Wilbur Ave., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 2:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2800 block Bayside Walk, 7:46 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 9:50 p.m.

April 11

• Rape, 700 block Hornblend St., 1:32 a.m.

April 12

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), Mission Blvd. & Santa Rita Pl., 12:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2600 block Grand Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit a deadly weapon other than firearm, 2200 block East Mission Bay Dr., 9:22 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 10:26 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Agate St., 1:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Felspar St., 5 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 5:40 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - weapon used, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 5200 block Soledad Mountain Rd., 9 p.m.

April 13

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 2 a.m.

• Fraud, 2000 block Reed Ave., 8:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possess marijuana for sale, 2500 block Garnet Ave., 12:24 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Lamont St. & Reed Ave., 3:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1200 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6 p.m.

April 14

• Residential burglary, 4900 block Crystal Dr., 3 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1300 block East Mission Bay Dr., 5:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4800 block Ocean Blvd., 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Gresham St., 12:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 4:30 p.m.

• Rape, 500 block Sea World Dr., 5:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Shasta St., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 11:42 p.m.

April 15

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 2:16 a.m.

• Rape, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2000 block Thomas Ave., 11:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2000 block Emerald St., 1:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Reed Ave., 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Roosevelt Ave., 8:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:46 p.m.

April 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:01 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3500 block Bayside, 2:55 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 2000 block Garnet Ave., 3:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2200 block Grand Ave., 3:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 800 block Jamaica Ct., 9:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 p.m.

April 17

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 1:18 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 0 block Chalcedony St., 8:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Ingraham St. & Pacific Beach Dr., 12:40 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Nantasket Ct., 2 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 4:40 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 7:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 8 p.m.

• Felony willful cruelty to child: with injury/death, 2400 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:22 p.m.

April 18

• Residential burglary, 3300 block Bayside Walk, 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 1200 block Garnet Ave., 5:38 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 6:07 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 8 p.m.

April 19

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 1:33 a.m.

• Fraud, 1000 block Sapphire St., 8:50 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, 700 block San Fernando Pl., 9:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor brandishing firearm replica, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 9:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 4 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 500 block Sea World Dr., 4:40 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 900 block Hornblend St., 5 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 3200 block Gleason Rd., 5:36 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Grand Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 11 p.m.

April 20

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 600 block Loring St., 11:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3100 block Mission Blvd., 11:25 a.m.

April 21

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 3:50 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 5:22 a.m.

April 22

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 5600 block Mission Blvd., 1:36 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 8:10 a.m.

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 3 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Emerald St., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor throw substance at vehicle on highway, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Emerald St., 7:30 p.m.

April 23

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Grand Ave., 1:04 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 3900 block Jewell St., 1:40 a.m.

• Felony convicted person possess/own/etc. firearm, 800 block Hornblend St., 2:16 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Bayard St. & Thomas Ave., 6:40 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3800 block Kendall St., 8 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3200 block Bayside Ln., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9 p.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, 700 block Ventura Pl., 9:57 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2800 block Bayside Walk, 10:50 p.m.

April 24

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block Reed Ave., 2:13 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit a deadly weapon other than firearm, 1000 block Opal St., 3:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1300 block Loring St., 4:20 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3300 block Crown Point Dr., 12:20 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2400 block Grand Ave., 2 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 3 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4400 block Ingraham St., 3:05 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3200 block Mariners Way, 4 p.m.

April 25

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Balboa Ave. & Garnet Ave., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 800 block Tangiers Ct., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block La Playa Ave., 4:45 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 700 block Grand Ave., 4:55 p.m.

• Felony possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 6:13 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 6:20 p.m.

April 26

• Residential burglary, 1000 block Felspar St., 7:30 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 1700 block West Mission Bay Dr., 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1600 block Vacation Rd., 7:33 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3800 block Mission Blvd., 9:10 p.m.

April 27

• Residential burglary, 3300 block Buena Vista St., 10:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 6:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2000 block Emerald St., 6:56 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 7:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3700 block Mission Blvd., 10:20 p.m.

April 28

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:56 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1400 block Diamond St., 7:19 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1000 block Archer St., 8:15 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Tourmaline St., 4:10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Hornblend St., 5 p.m.

April 29

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc., 1900 block Garnet Ave., 12:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 12:40 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3400 block Jewell St., 2:30 a.m.

• Felony burglary (vehicle), 2500 block Ocean Front Walk, 11 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Lamont St., 3 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Ormond Ct., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2600 block Ingraham St., 11:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2600 block Ingraham St., 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2400 block Ingraham St., 11:59 p.m.

April 30

• Residential burglary, 700 block Jersey Ct., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2600 block Ingraham St., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2600 block Ingraham St., 12:36 a.m.

• Felony assault with caustic chemical, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 2:22 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2600 block Ingraham St., 2:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Grand Ave. & Ocean Blvd., 10:27 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 1:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3500 block Yosemite St., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3200 block Mission Blvd., 7:19 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 800 block Garnet Ave., 7:37 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3200 block Mission Blvd., 7:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 8:12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Gresham St. & Missouri St., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 11:46 p.m.

