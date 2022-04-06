Pacific Beach crime log: March 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during March 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

March 1

• Fraud, Garnet and Jewell, 12:05 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Mission Blvd., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Vacation Rd., 9:43 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 700 block Yarmouth Ct., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 10:18 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 5:40 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block San Luis Obispo Pl., 7 p.m.

March 2

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 4 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 5100 block San Aquario Dr., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 3800 block Ingraham St., 7:34 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Diamond St. and Morrell St., 8:30 p.m.

March 3

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 2100 block Balboa Ave., 1:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, Friars Rd. and Sea World Dr., 5:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block West Muirlands Dr., 6:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 1700 block Garnet Ave., 7:47 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block La Playa Ave., 9 p.m.

March 4

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 6 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 10 a.m.

• Fraud, 800 block Devon Ct., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Cass St., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:15 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Cass St. and Felspar St., 11:45 p.m.

March 5

• Residential burglary, 3300 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:01 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block Garnet Ave., 12:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:21 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 2:31 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 2:47 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.04 percent while driving commercial vehicle, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 4:03 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 600 block Missouri St., 5 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1500 block Quivira Way, 5:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Oliver Ave., 5:40 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1500 block Quivira Way, 5:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Bayard St. and Garnet Ave., 6:59 p.m.

March 6

• Felony Grand theft: money/labor/property, 4600 block Lamont St., 12:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Felspar St., 12:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:40 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1900 block Emerald St., 9 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2600 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:20 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block Oliver Ave., 4 p.m.

March 7

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4400 block Dawes St., 6:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit firearm, 1500 block Fiesta Island Rd., 7:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Diamond St., 11 p.m.

March 8

• Misdemeanor possession controlled substance, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 3:10 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 8:25 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 500 block Sea World Dr., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor brandishing firearm replica, 700 block Grand Ave., 5:58 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4700 block Jewell St., 7:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 7:22 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Chalcedony St., 9:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Grand Ave., 10 p.m.

March 9

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 12:15 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3300 block Bayside Walk, 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4200 block Ocean Blvd., 3:22 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 900 block Emerald St., 6:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 3800 block Ingraham St., 8:50 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3900 block Honeycutt St., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2000 block Garnet Ave., 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2300 block Felspar St., 11:05 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3800 block Jewell St., 12:57 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1100 block Hornblend St., 5:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 600 block Law St., 7 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Deal Ct., 10:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4800 block Soledad Mountain Rd., 10:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1400 block Fiesta Island Rd., 11:55 p.m.

March 10

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:15 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Garnet Ave., 1:42 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1200 block West Mission Bay Dr., 4:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 2400 block Garnet Ave., 4:25 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Fanuel St. and Law St., 9 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Queenstown Ct., 10 p.m.

March 11

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Riviera Dr., 12 a.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 5200 block Soledad Rd., 1:15 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle, 5200 block Soledad Rd., 1:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3400 block Yosemite St., 4 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 4:11 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3600 block Bayonne Dr., 6 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Capistrano Pl., 7:10 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:17 p.m.

March 12

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1200 block Felspar St., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:08 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3800 block Riviera Dr., 12:52 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:47 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2:50 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 3:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block West Briarfield Dr., 10:53 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Haines St., 4 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1900 block Chalcedony St., 5 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4100 block Mission Blvd., 7 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3600 block Bayside Walk, 7 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Chalcedony St., 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Grand Ave., 7:35 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1200 block Felspar St., 10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Felspar St., 11 p.m.

March 13

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Thomas Ave., 4 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3700 block Haines St., 4:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Emerald St., 5:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4600 block Jewell St., 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 4:26 p.m.

• Fraud, 4500 block Fanuel St., 4:45 p.m.

• Felony possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, 4500 block Fanuel St., 5:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1900 block Felspar St., 7 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 7:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 7:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:09 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 800 block Turquoise St., 9:58 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Diamond St., 10 p.m.

March 14

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 9:10 a.m.

• Fraud, 5100 block Windsor Dr., 11:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4700 block Cass St., 12:41 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 900 block Garnet Ave., 1:31 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 900 block Beryl St., 5 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 8:40 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4500 block Ingraham St., 9:41 p.m.

March 15

• Commercial burglary, 900 block Grand Ave., 12:20 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 700 block Turquoise St., 1 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 4:42 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Santa Clara Pl., 5:07 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Ingraham St., 5:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block La Palma St., 8:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 8:40 p.m.

March 16

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Ormond Ct., 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 1200 block Grand Ave., 9:19 p.m.

March 17

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2900 block Mission Blvd., 1:15 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Haines St., 9 a.m.

• Fraud, 3900 block Sequoia St., 3:35 p.m.

• Possession of marijuana 1 oz. or less while driving, 500 block Sea World Dr., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 4200 block Mission Blvd., 4:42 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:52 p.m.

March 18

• Open container in public park, 4400 block Noyes St., 12:55 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1000 block Missouri St., 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Hornblend St., 8:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 4100 block Jewell St., 10:13 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4000 block Morrell St., 11:01 p.m.

March 19

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Mission Blvd., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:45 a.m.

• Rape, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 600 block Diamond St., 1 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, Jewell St. and Law St., 3:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 800 block Queenstown Ct., 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Turquoise St., 6:36 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4300 block Mission Bay Dr., 9:04 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:43 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:15 p.m.

March 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:48 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2800 block Mission Blvd., 12:52 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Thomas Ave., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 600 block Tourmaline St., 5:06 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10:43 p.m.

March 21

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4500 block Noyes St., 4:20 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 2900 block Garnet Ave., 11:20 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 6:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1700 block West Mission Bay Dr., 7:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3800 block Riviera Dr., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2300 block Clairemont Dr., 8:34 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Ingraham St., 10 p.m.

March 22

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 600 block Loring St., 12:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Reed Ave., 1:39 p.m.

• Fraud, 4400 block Olney St., 2:39 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Grand Ave., 3 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 3:26 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 2700 block De Anza Rd., 4:05 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3300 block Bayside Walk, 4:17 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 7:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1600 block Fiesta Island Rd., 8:42 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1300 block West Mission Bay Dr., 11:10 p.m.

March 23

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2800 block Bayside Walk, 1:40 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4300 block Gresham St., 2:07 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3900 block Kendall St., 4 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 900 block San Diego Pl., 10:56 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Sea World Dr., 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 3300 block Crown Point Dr., 12:03 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1800 block Grand Ave., 12:42 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Grand Ave., 1:40 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:45 p.m.

March 24

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 1:10 a.m.

• Felony willful cruelty to child without injury or death, 4200 block Cass St., 1:55 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 800 block Diamond St., 3 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block Balfour Ct., 10:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2400 block Beryl St., 8 p.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used, 2500 block Garnet Ave., 8:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 9 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5000 block Mission Blvd., 10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3600 block Bayside Walk, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11:55 p.m.

March 25

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3500 block Del Rey St., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Gresham St., 12:13 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:52 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:06 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 600 block Tourmaline St., 6:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, East Briarfield Dr. and Pacific Beach Dr., 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Haines St. and Pacific Beach Dr., 9:40 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Loring St., 10 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3700 block Bayside Ln., 10:10 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 900 block Turquoise St., 11 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, De Anza Rd. and North Mission Bay Dr., 11:14 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:59 p.m.

March 26

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, 1900 block Quivira Way, 1:50 a.m.

• Felony burglary (vehicle), 5200 block Soledad Mountain Rd., 2 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Felspar St., 3:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 9:30 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 10:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:42 p.m.

March 27

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:41 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 4400 block Mission Bay Dr., 2:07 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Thomas Ave., 11 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4900 block Dixie Dr., 12:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4900 block Dixie Dr., 12:30 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 500 block Sea World Dr., 6:32 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4100 block Ingraham St., 6:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 8:32 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 9:04 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9:42 p.m.

March 28

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:03 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 900 block Garnet Ave., 10 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4300 block Lamont St., 5 p.m.

March 29

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 900 block Beryl St., 12:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 2600 block Garnet Ave., 8 p.m.

March 30

• Residential burglary, 700 block Island Ct., 3:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 1:48 p.m.

• Felony exhibit/draw firearm in presence of motor vehicle occupied, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 4:07 p.m.

March 31

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Grand Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 1:50 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Ocean Blvd., 12:02 p.m.

