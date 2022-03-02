Pacific Beach crime log: February 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during February 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

Feb. 1

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 2700 block Grand Ave., 7:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 2600 block Figueroa Blvd., 9:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 12:01 p.m.

• Fraud, 1200 block Emerald St., 2:20 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 700 block Kennebeck Ct., 8:05 p.m.

Feb. 2

• Misdemeanor throw substance at vehicle on highway, 4700 block Soledad Mountain Rd., 12:01 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 800 block Thomas Ave., 3:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Grand Ave., 7 a.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance, 4400 block Mission Bay Dr., 11:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block San Fernando Pl., 3 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4000 block Jewell St., 4 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 300 block Old Sea World Dr., 4:15 p.m.

• Fraud, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 4:53 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4600 block Lamont St., 7:30 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage in city lot, 1300 block Fiesta Island Rd., 7:31 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage in city lot, 1300 block Fiesta Island Rd., 7:35 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon in vehicle: occupant, 800 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 11:21 p.m.

Feb. 3

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:01 a.m.

• Felony assault with intent to commit felony (no injury or weapon), 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:25 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Ocean Front Walk, 8:41 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 10:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 5:30 p.m.

• Open alcoholic beverage in city lot, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 7:02 p.m.

Feb. 4

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Thomas Ave., 9 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Beryl St., 9 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 3600 block Crown Point Dr., 9:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 4:10 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 4:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 7:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 700 block Felspar St., 9:51 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 10:21 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Missouri St., 11:30 p.m.

Feb. 5

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Grand Ave., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 3:29 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3900 block Shasta St., 4 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Island Ct., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Felspar St., 11:31 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), Hornblend St. and Ocean Blvd., 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 600 block Diamond St., 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, Grand Ave. and Mission Blvd., 3:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 9:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 9:29 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 9:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Garnet Ave., 9:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1300 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:08 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:43 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4500 block Bayard St., 11:03 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:17 p.m.

Feb. 6

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:34 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 3500 block Del Rey St., 12:54 a.m.

• Rape, 4000 block Jewell St., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:28 a.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used, 800 block Thomas Ave., 2 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2800 block Garnet Ave., 6 a.m.

• Rape, 5500 block Soledad Mountain Rd., 6 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Diamond St. and Ingraham St., 8:20 a.m.

• Fraud, 800 block Chalcedony St., 8:52 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3700 block Shasta St., 11:55 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3600 block Riviera Dr., 1:30 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 4:41 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2200 block Grand Ave., 7 p.m.

Feb. 7

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 4700 block Donaldson Dr., 5:17 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3600 block Bayside Walk, 6:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4700 block Ingraham St., 9 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Ingraham St., 9 p.m.

Feb. 8

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Riviera Dr., 1:05 a.m.

• Fraud, 4700 block Ingraham St., 7:49 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Mission Blvd. and Reed Ave., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 1:45 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury. 3100 block Mission Blvd., 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 12:45 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 900 block West Mission Bay Dr., 8 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1800 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 800 block Turquoise St., 10:40 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft. 4600 block Lamont St., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Garnet Ave., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 11:04 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Garnet Ave., 11:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:55 p.m.

Feb. 10

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:05 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Clairemont Dr. and East Mission Bay Dr., 11:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Cass St. and Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Beryl St. and Mission Blvd., 5:42 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5500 block Santa Fe St., 6:50 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1300 block Fiesta Island Rd., 7:19 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 7:50 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block Grand Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Missouri St., 11 p.m.

Feb. 11

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2400 block Amity St., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 2800 block Mission Blvd., 12:35 a.m.

• Other robbery - weapon used, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 12:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 1:57 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4700 block Lamont St., 6:04 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 800 block Opal St., 6:42 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Cass St. and Emerald St., 2:15 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 2900 block Ocean Front Walk, 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 4500 block Dawes St., 10:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2600 block Ingraham St., 10:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 5300 block La Jolla Mesa Dr., 10:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:01 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:36 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:44 p.m.

Feb. 12

• Possession open container of alcohol in public, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block Felspar St., 12:50 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 1:05 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Kendall St. and Oliver Ave., 4 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3800 block Kendall St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Pismo Ct., 6:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, I-8 WB and West Mission Bay Dr., 9:51 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 10:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession/use false evidence of age, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:24 p.m.

Feb. 13

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:05 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block York Ct., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1300 block Grand Ave., 2:34 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Hornblend St., 3:31 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Missouri St., 8:20 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Grand Ave., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Garnet Ave., 12:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Loring St., 1:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Hornblend St., 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 7:17 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Grand Ave., 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:15 p.m.

Feb. 14

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3300 block Ocean Front Walk, 6 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 8:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 9:07 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Jewell St., 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 15

• Residential burglary, 800 block Island Ct., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 2:36 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1500 block Hornblend St., 5 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 2700 block Ocean Front Walk, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block Grand Ave., 11:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance without prescription, 3500 block Bayside Walk, 1:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 3500 block Bayside Walk, 1:37 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, 4700 block Mission Bay Dr., 8:40 p.m.

Feb. 17

• Residential burglary, 1000 block Emerald St., 10:48 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:30 p.m.

• Fraud, 2000 block Oliver Ave., 2 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1300 block East Mission Bay Dr., 5:40 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1700 block Fiesta Island Rd., 5:57 p.m.

Feb. 18

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 4:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Capistrano Pl., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, Hornblend St. and Jewell St., 10:34 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Thomas Ave., 11:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:45 p.m.

Feb. 19

• Commercial burglary, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 6:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 2100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 10:19 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 10:50 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4000 block Haines St., 12:30 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 12:43 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 500 block Sea World Dr., 4:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 4:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 6:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4300 block Mission Bay Dr., 6:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5000 block Soledad Rd., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Pacific Beach Dr., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:50 p.m.

Feb. 20

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, Grand Ave. and Quincy St., 12:45 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4900 block Quincy St., 2:10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Agate St., 6:15 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3000 block Bunker Hill St., 1 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1700 block La Playa Ave., 6 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:30 p.m.

• Fraud, 700 block Brighton Ct., 8 p.m.

Feb. 21

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Emerald St., 12:15 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Chalcedony St., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 3200 block Strandway, 2:18 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 2700 block Ocean Front Walk, 7 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Ingraham St., 4 p.m.

Feb. 22

• Commercial burglary, 2600 block Garnet Ave., 3:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 3:08 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Fortuna Ave. and Ingraham St., 3:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Fortuna Ave. and Ingraham St., 3:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 6:11 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 23

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Chalcedony St., 4:35 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Figueroa Blvd., 8 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 2400 block Chalcedony St., 10:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Shasta St., 1:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Hornblend St., 3:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5000 block Cass St., 5 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1200 block Grand Ave., 7:56 p.m.

Feb. 24

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4800 block Dixie Dr., 2 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Diamond St., 3 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Sapphire St., 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 25

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 800 block San Jose Pl., 2:20 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3900 block Gresham St., 4:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Turquoise St., 6:15 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2600 block Garnet Ave., 8:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1500 block La Playa Ave., 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4400 block Mission Blvd., 11:30 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 2400 block Grand Ave., 3 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Ventura Pl., 3:09 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4600 block Ingraham St., 5:45 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Sapphire St., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 11:19 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:35 p.m.

Feb. 26

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 5500 block Soledad Mountain Rd., 12:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 1:47 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 700 block Grand Ave., 2:05 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block East Mission Bay Dr., 8:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 8:40 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block East Mission Bay Dr., 10:20 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1500 block Thomas Ave., 10:53 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1400 block Hornblend St., 3 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4300 block Mission Bay Dr., 3:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 2600 block Garnet Ave., 5:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Turquoise St., 7:47 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3900 block Haines St., 9:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 11:52 p.m.

Feb. 27

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1800 block Grand Ave., 12:04 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Riviera Dr., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Pacific Beach Dr., 2:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Loring St., 9:20 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 4800 block Ocean Blvd., 11:25 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 1:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 500 block Sea World Dr., 4:35 p.m.

Feb. 28

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:10 a.m.

• Felony manufacture, sale, possession, etc. of leaded cane, billy, etc., 1400 block Fiesta Island Rd., 2:55 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 800 block Santa Clara Pl., 5:38 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 6:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Cass St. and Thomas Ave., 9:23 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 9:40 p.m.

