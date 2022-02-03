Pacific Beach crime log: January 2022

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during January 2022 according to crimemapping.com.

Jan. 1

• Misdemeanor battery: spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc., 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:30 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:37 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1600 block Thomas Ave., 1 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3200 block Bayside Walk, 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 2:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, Fortuna Ave. and Riviera Dr., 9:23 a.m.

• Fraud, 1400 block Dana Landing Rd., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Mission Blvd. and Santa Clara Pl., 3 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 3:11 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: vehicles, vessels, etc., 4000 block Fanuel St., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, Grand Ave. and Ocean Blvd., 8 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 2200 block Pacific Beach Dr., 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Ladd St., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:40 p.m.

Jan. 2

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 1700 block Chico St., 12:00 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 0 block Gresham St., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:52 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 700 block York Ct., 2 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3600 block Bayonne Dr., 3:09 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2100 block Reed Ave., 7:20 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2600 block Garnet Ave., 9 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Whiting Ct., 11:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 900 block Missouri St., 12 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block San Rafael Pl., 2:25 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1000 block Hornblend St., 6 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 6:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 700 block Grand Ave., 6:10 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Emerald St., 7:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 9:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit firearm, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:30 p.m.

Jan. 3

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 1 p.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used, 5000 block Soledad Rd., 5:30 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 800 block Felspar St., 8:53 p.m.

Jan. 4

• Fraud, 3900 block Lamont St., 5:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Gresham St., 6 p.m.

Jan. 5

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, 800 block Dover Ct., 9:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1800 block Grand Ave., 10:25 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Diamond St., 2 p.m.

• Fraud, 1800 block Diamond St., 3:45 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3200 block Mission Blvd., 5:20 p.m.

• Fraud, 2000 block Oliver Ave., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Riviera Dr., 10:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 4400 block Mission Bay Dr., 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 11:53 p.m.

Jan. 6

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 1:29 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 4600 block Cass St., 11:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4400 block Olney St., 5:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Olney St., 5:30 p.m.

• Other sex crime, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 6:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1300 block Garnet Ave., 11:01 p.m.

Jan. 7

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 800 block Opal St., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, Fanuel St. and Hornblend St., 12:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child no great bodily harm, 2400 block Fogg St., 1:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 5:06 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5100 block Santa Fe St., 5:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Oliver Ave., 9:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 10:27 p.m.

Jan. 8

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Fortuna Ave., 12 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, Grand Ave. and Mission Blvd., 1:55 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3900 block Crown Point Dr., 12 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:55 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Hornblend St., 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4900 block Pacifica Dr., 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 8:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 8:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1000 block Oliver Ave., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1900 block Oliver Ave., 10 p.m.

Jan. 9

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3900 block Haines St., 12 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 600 block Pacific View Dr., 4 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 5200 block Pendleton St., 4:06 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3800 block Ingraham St., 8 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories), 1500 block Hornblend St., 9:58 p.m.

Jan. 10

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block Thomas Ave., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3700 block Riviera Dr., 2:23 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1100 block Felspar St., 9:10 a.m.

• Fraud, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 5:19 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Hornblend St., 9 p.m.

Jan. 11

• Residential burglary, 3800 block Ingraham St., 12 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 2:30 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 2:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Felspar St., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 4000 block Morrell St., 12:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 2400 block Loring St., 12:28 p.m.

• Felony shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle, 4700 block Pico St., 3:45 p.m.

Jan. 12

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4400 block Bond St., 1 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1400 block Garnet Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 1200 block Loring St., 4:06 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4000 block Kendall St., 7:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 800 block Isthmus Ct., 5:15 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 800 block Isthmus Ct., 5:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block Missouri St., 5:22 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4400 block Dawes St., 8:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Riviera Dr., 11 p.m.

Jan. 13

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3500 block Bayonne Dr., 12 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 4600 block Mission Bay Dr., 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 1700 block Garnet Ave., 5:36 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Oliver Ave., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 2200 block Balboa Ave., 11:44 p.m

Jan. 14

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer, emergency personnel, etc., Grand Ave. and Lamont St., 8:48 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance, 1000 block Santa Clara Pl., 9:25 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Sea World Dr., 11:30 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 3800 block Haines St., 3:55 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4700 block Ocean Blvd., 4 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Thomas Ave., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 9:17 p.m.

Jan. 15

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4000 block Lamont St., 12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:48 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 3:28 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:35 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Gresham St. and La Palma St., 6 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Toulon Ct., 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 900 block Garnet Ave., 8 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, Cardeno Dr. and Turquoise St., 11:30 p.m.

Jan. 16

• Felony assault with deadly weapon with force: Possible great bodily harm, 800 block Thomas Ave., 1 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Reed Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, Haines St. and Moorland Dr., 4:10 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4600 block De Soto St., 10:40 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4700 block Ingraham St., 3:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 500 block Sea World Dr., 4 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Mission Blvd., 6:05 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5000 block Pacifica Dr., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 1000 block Fiesta Island Rd., 9:10 p.m.

Jan. 17

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drug, 4800 block Mission Bay Dr., 3:32 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Quivira Way, 8:15 a.m.

• Fraud, 1000 block Agate St., 3:37 p.m.

• Felony take Vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 600 block Pacific View Dr., 4:55 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2900 block Damon Ave., 5:30 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1300 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6:16 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1300 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Strandway, 10:25 p.m.

Jan. 18

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 1:11 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 2000 block Garnet Ave., 3:38 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 700 block Isthmus Ct., 7 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Wilbur Ave., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Ingraham St., 7:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 4700 block Mission Blvd., 8:07 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed dirk or dagger, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 10:45 p.m.

Jan. 19

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Garnet Ave. and Mission Bay Dr., 2:45 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 4100 block Ocean Blvd., 5 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1600 block Fiesta Island Rd., 6:25 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3800 block Riviera Dr., 11:03 p.m.

Jan. 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:31 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 12:52 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer, emergency personnel, etc., 5000 block Soledad Mountain Rd., 9:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1500 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 a.m.

• Felony transport, etc. controlled substance, 4400 block Gresham St., 5:06 p.m.

• Felony transport, etc. controlled substance, 4400 block Gresham St., 5:06 p.m.

Jan. 21

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 400 block Sea World Dr., 9:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Cass St. and Hornblend St., 11:47 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 12 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 1:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Grand Ave., 4 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 4400 block Lamont St., 5 p.m.

• Open container cannabis, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 6:37 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Kendall St., 7 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Santa Clara Pl., 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:38 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 12:56 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Missouri St., 1:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 2200 block Grand Ave., 2:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, Garnet Ave. and Olney St., 3:25 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Redondo Ct., 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol / 0.08 percent, 3500 block Mission Bay Dr., 4 a.m.

• Felony DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury, 4500 block Mission Bay Dr., 4:17 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Emerald St., 5 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:22 p.m.

Jan. 23

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:44 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Jewell St., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Grand Ave., 6 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 800 block Chalcedony St., 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Felspar St., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2100 block Grand Ave., 10:33 p.m.

Jan. 24

• Commercial burglary, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 5:35 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 800 block West Mission Bay Dr., 10:14 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 3100 block Ingraham St., 11:14 p.m.

Jan. 25

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Bayard St., 6 a.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon, Dawes St. and Thomas Ave., 8:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor theft, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 4:39 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2200 block Grand Ave., 7 p.m.

• Tamper with vehicle, 2100 block Crownhill Rd., 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3600 block Riviera Dr., 10:05 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent / vehicle theft, 5200 block Soledad Mountain Rd., 10:09 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 800 block Redondo Ct., 10:16 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Shasta St., 11 p.m.

Jan. 26

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Thomas Ave., 12 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 900 block Turquoise St., 5:30 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1300 block La Palma St., 9:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Thomas Ave., 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 27

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 12:20 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4800 block Pico St., 7:35 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 2600 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:34 p.m.

Jan. 28

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 3700 block Mission Blvd., 11:39 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1400 block Vacation Rd., 3:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4700 block Lamont St., 8:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1600 block Grand Ave., 10:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 11:39 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3600 block Bayside Lane, 11:40 p.m.

Jan. 29

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:22 a.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, Bayard St. and Garnet Ave., 1:59 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4700 block Lamont St., 8 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money, labor, property, 2600 block Garnet Ave., 6:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Mission Blvd., 9:39 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:28 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily harm, 4300 block Ocean Blvd., 10:33 p.m.

Jan. 30

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 12:20 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 1500 block Garnet Ave., 2:35 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4100 block Mission Blvd., 5:06 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 600 block Tourmaline St., 6 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 600 block Tourmaline St., 7 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3900 block Ocean Front Walk, 9:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 2200 block Balboa Ave., 12:46 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 3:18 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, Emerald St. and Jewell St., 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3800 block Haines St., 9:03 p.m.

Jan. 31

• Felony felon/addict in possession, etc. of firearm, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 1 a.m.

• Felony carry concealed weapon on person, 1400 block Quivira Rd., 1:06 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Thomas Ave., 8:35 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 1300 block Garnet Ave., 2:48 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Law St., 4:45 p.m.

