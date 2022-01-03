Pacific Beach crime log: December 2021

Reported crimes in the 92109 ZIP code during December 2021 according to crimemapping.com.

Dec. 1

• Rape, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:01 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block La Playa Ave., 1:10 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1600 block Oliver Ave., 3:02 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Dixie Dr. and Law St., 7 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Ingraham St., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4400 block Lamont St., 1 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 0 block Santa Clara Place, 2:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 3000 block North Mission Bay Dr., 4:39 p.m.

• Felony Grand theft: money/labor/property, 700 block Hornblend St., 4:50 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1400 block Quivira Rd., 6:07 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 900 block Garnet Ave., 6:22 p.m.

• Possession controlled substance paraphernalia, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 8:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession controlled substance paraphernalia, 4400 block Ocean Blvd., 8:10 p.m.

Dec. 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 3700 block Mission Blvd., 12:24 p.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 11:55 p.m.

Dec. 3

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3800 block Riviera Dr., 12 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Quivira Way, 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc, 900 block Garnet Ave., 3:11 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3100 block Mariners Way, 5:15 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 900 block Fiesta Island Rd., 7:10 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 2100 block East Mission Bay Dr., 9:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 10:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 10:44 p.m.

Dec. 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Grand Ave., 12:44 a.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 12:45 a.m.

• Assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 3500 block Crown Point Dr., 1:25 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Jamaica Court, 2 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Santa Clara Place, 10:30 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1600 block Garnet Ave., 12:02 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 3900 block Jewell St., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2500 block Quivira Court, 11:38 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1100 block Hornblend St., 11:42 p.m.

Dec. 5

• Felony DUI .08 Alcohol: causing bodily injury, 800 block Grand Ave., 12:43 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Thomas Ave., 12:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene (m), 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:16 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft 800 block Law St., 11 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Grand Ave., 2 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Mission Blvd. and Santa Clara Place, 2:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4200 block Jewell St., 4:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 8 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4700 block Bayard St., 8:05 p.m.

Dec. 6

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 12:52 a.m.

• Fraud, 900 block Agate St., 7:03 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4000 block Crown Point Dr., 10 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Hornblend St., 12 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - weapon used, 900 block Garnet Ave., 2:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Oliver Ave., 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Jewell St., 6 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 2700 block North Mission Bay Dr., 10 p.m.

Dec. 7

• Misdemeanor possession narcotic controlled substance, 1000 block Santa Clara Place, 8:43 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 3800 block Ingraham St., 8:48 p.m.

Dec. 8

• Open container in public park, 500 block Sea World Dr., 1:18 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 1000 block Reed Ave., 9:17 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 1300 block Emerald St., 12:02 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 3900 block Mission Blvd., 3:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 9

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4100 block Haines St., 12:20 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 3800 block La Playa Ave., 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 3800 block Jewell St., 4 p.m.

Dec. 10

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 4900 block Dixie Dr., 12:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 700 block Balboa Court, 3 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1900 block Fortuna Ave., 4:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1200 block El Carmel Place, 6:25 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:38 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:39 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 3500 block Corona Oriente Rd., 11:15 p.m.

Dec. 11

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, Hornblend St. and Mission Blvd., 1:15 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury, 800 block Garnet Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Open container in public park, 1300 block Fiesta Island Rd., 1:57 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 5900 block Santa Fe St., 12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4500 block Mission Blvd., 12:46 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Mission Blvd., 1 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 900 block Grand Ave., 2 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4800 block Ocean Blvd., 3:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4400 block Lamont St., 4 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3900 block Jewell St., 4 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 3900 block Haines St., 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 9:41 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3700 block Riviera Dr., 11 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 5200 block Edgeworth Rd., 11 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:15 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:19 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:19 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:20 p.m.

Dec. 12

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:23 a.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 2100 block blackmore Court, 1:09 a.m.

• Petty theft (all other larceny), 2200 block Felspar St., 1:40 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 700 block Jamaica Court, 2 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1500 block Missouri St., 12 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:12 p.m.

Dec. 13

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Quivira Way, 1 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 800 block Grand Ave., 8 p.m.

• Open container in public park, 1100 block West Mission Bay Dr., 8:28 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 900 block Sapphire St., 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 14

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Redondo Court 12 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 1800 block Garnet Ave., 1:03 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Emerald St., 6 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3000 block North Mission Bay Dr., 7:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 0 block Del Rey St., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 8:10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 4000 block Lamont St., 11 p.m.

Dec. 15

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1700 block East Mission Bay Dr., 5:26 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3700 block Crown Point Dr., 10:04 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 3000 block Mission Blvd., 10:11 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 5000 block Everts St., 3:30 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 900 block Grand Ave., 4:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 3200 block Mission Blvd., 7:58 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Haines St., 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 11:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 11:58 p.m.

Dec. 16

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 12:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 1:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 1200 block Garnet Ave., 1:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 2700 block Garnet Ave., 1:47 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 1900 block Balboa Ave., 1:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 1600 block South Shores Rd., 5 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1800 block Diamond St., 12 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2100 block Oliver Ave., 7 p.m.

Dec. 17

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 2600 block Figueroa Blvd., 1:30 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3500 block Promontory St., 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4800 block Bella Pacific Row, 4:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3400 block Mission Blvd., 8:43 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4000 block Crown Point Dr., 11:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4200 block Cass St., 11:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4000 block Crown Point Dr., 11:30 p.m.

Dec. 18

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Felspar St., 12:22 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:54 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 900 block Garnet Ave., 1:09 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 4400 block Cass St., 1:45 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Chalcedony St., 3:43 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 4700 block Cass St., 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:36 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 700 block Tourmaline St., 12:15 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 800 block Lido Court, 3:32 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 3800 block Haines St., 3:39 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1600 block Quivira Rd., 11:55 p.m.

Dec. 19

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 12:15 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1500 block Reed Ave., 4:15 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Lamont St., 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), Mission Blvd. and Vanitie Court, 7 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 4600 block Ocean Blvd., 8:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 800 block Tourmaline St., 8:25 p.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 4000 block Promontory St., 10:54 p.m.

Dec. 20

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 2100 block Balboa Ave., 10:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance, 700 block Reed Ave., 4:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Agate St., 10 p.m.

Dec. 21

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, 4200 block Mission Bay Dr., 9 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1600 block Grand Ave., 12 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4800 block Bayard St., 3 p.m.

Dec. 22

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, Loring St. and Ocean Blvd., 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with deadly weapon: not firearm, 3800 block Ingraham St., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1100 block Oliver Ave., 6:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 1100 block Grand Ave., 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Chalcedony St., 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 4300 block Mission Bay Dr., 9:32 p.m.

Dec. 23

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 1:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building), 5000 block Santa Fe St., 3:39 p.m.

• Fraud, 4200 block Mission Blvd., 8:16 p.m.

Dec. 24

• Misdemeanor battery on person, 4600 block Mission Blvd., 2 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 3200 block Bayside Lane 3:07 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Thomas Ave., 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Pacific Beach Dr., 8:09 p.m.

Dec. 25

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 4700 block Ocean Blvd., 4 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 2000 block Emerald St., 7 a.m.

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, 1600 block Oliver Ave., 11:40 p.m.

Dec. 26

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less), 4300 block Mission Blvd., 12:48 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 3100 block Mission Blvd., 2:48 a.m.

• Other sex crime, 1900 block Reed Ave., 9:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 10:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 4300 block Kendall St., 12:30 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 700 block Thomas Ave., 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 2:48 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Santa Clara Place, 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Ostend Court, 10:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property, 3900 block Shasta St., 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 11:24 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Mission Blvd., 11:25 p.m.

Dec. 27

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2200 block Garnet Ave., 1 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 4400 block Mission Blvd., 2 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 1700 block Garnet Ave., 8:30 a.m.

• Fraud, 3700 block Haines St., 1:55 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Garnet Ave., 4:38 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Grand Ave., 9:02 p.m.

Dec. 28

• Commercial burglary, 1100 block Garnet Ave., 9 a.m.

• Residential burglary, 1600 block Grand Ave., 3:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent, 1900 block Garnet Ave., 6:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery, 1000 block Santa Clara Place, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

• Residential burglary, 3400 block Ocean Front Walk, 12:01 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 2600 block Mission Bay Dr., 5:55 p.m.

Dec. 30

• Commercial burglary, 2900 block Damon Ave., 4:50 a.m.

• Commercial burglary, 4400 block Gresham St., 6 a.m.

• Fraud, 3900 block Riviera Dr., 12 p.m.

Dec. 31

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more), Mission Blvd. and San Jose Place, 5:19 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 1000 block Hornblend St., 6:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 10:59 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 800 block Garnet Ave., 11:05 p.m.

