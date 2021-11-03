Pacific Beach crime and public safety report: Police blotter

Crime report for ZIP Code 92109

Oct. 26

Arson, property, 4300 block Ocean Boulevard, 11:56 a.m.

Oct. 25

Residential burglary, 1100 block Missouri Street, 11:11 p.m.

Grand theft, 800 block Wilbur Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 1600 block South Diamond Street, noon

Residential robbery, no weapon, 3800 block Haines Street, 9:50 a.m.

Other sex crime, 4400 block Noyes Street, 9:07 a.m.

Oct. 24

Exhibit firearm, Bayard and Hornblend streets, 2:21 a.m.

Assault with deadly weapon, not firearm, 4300 block Ocean Boulevard, 2:15 a.m.

Assault with deadly weapon, not firearm, 4500 block Mission Boulevard, 1:50 a.m.

Assault with deadly weapon, not firearm, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 1:50 a.m.

Oct. 23

Vehicle theft, 3800 block Bayside Walk, 7:10 a.m.

Oct. 21

Grand theft, 3500 block Bayside Walk, 2:32 a.m.

Oct. 20

Grand theft, 700 block Felspar Street, 10:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 4000 block Lamont Street, 8 p.m.

Oct. 19

Residential burglary, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 11:45 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 3900 block Gresham Street, 8:05 p.m.

Oct. 17

Vehicle theft, 2100 block Pacific Beach Drive, 9 p.m.

Grand theft, 4300 block Ocean Boulevard, 7:15 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, Grand Avenue and Olney Street, 4:32 a.m.

Grand theft, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 12:45 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 1000 block East Briarfield Drive, 12 a.m.

Oct. 16

Residential burglary, 3800 block Ingraham Street, 8:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 800 block Diamond Street, noon

Grand theft, 4300 block Gresham Street, 8:15 a.m.

Residential burglary, 3700 block Haines Street, 2:30 A.M.

Oct. 15

Grand theft, 3800 block Haines Street, 3 p.m.

Oct. 14

Vandalism, $400 or more, 1600 block Pacific Beach Drive, 1:47 a.m.

Oct. 13

Vehicle theft, 1500 block Fortuna Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12

Vehicle theft, 3800 block Ingraham Street, 1:45 p.m.

Grand theft, 1500 block La Playa Avenue, 2 a.m.

Oct. 10

Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, 4400 block Mission Boulevard, 11 p.m.

Residential burglary, 3800 block Riviera Drive, 5 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 4800 block Dixie Drive, 3:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 700 block Nantasket Court, 9 a.m.

Residential burglary, 1000 block West Briarfield Drive, 9 p.m.

Oct. 9

Vehicle theft, Chalcedony Street and Mission Boulevard, 6:29 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon with force, 4500 block Mission Boulevard, 2:42 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 3800 block Haines Street, 12:01 a.m.

Oct. 8

Vehicle theft, 3800 block Jewell Street, 11:04 a.m.

Oct. 7

Assault with caustic chemical, 1100 block Garnet Avenue, 9:52 a.m.

Grand theft, 3900 block Ocean Front Walk, 6 a.m.

Grand theft, 3800 block Jewell Street, 3 a.m.

Oct. 5

Residential burglary, 3800 block Ingraham Street, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 4

Residential burglary, 800 block Felspar Street, 3:28 p.m.

Residential burglary, 3800 block Ingraham Street, 8 a.m.

Oct. 3

Grand theft, 2200 block Pacific Beach Drive, 9 p.m.

Oct. 2

Vandalism, $400 or more, 800 block Emerald Street, 2 a.m.

Grand theft, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 12:10 a.m.

