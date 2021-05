Pacific Beach crime and public safety report: Police blotter

Police Blotter for ZIP Code 92109

April 28

Vehicle theft, 600 block Pacific View Drive, 3:15 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 700 block Pacific Beach Drive, 5:30 a.m.

Fraud, 700 block Pacific Beach Drive, 5:30 a.m.

April 27

Simple battery, 700 block Thomas Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

April 26

Simple battery, 700 block York Court, 2:40 a.m.

April 25

Vehicle theft, 1900 block Thomas Avenue, 11 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, Garnet Avenue and Gresham Street, 7:38 p.m.

Grand theft, 1600 block Moorland Drive, 2 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, possible great bodily injury, 4500 block Mission Boulevard, 1 a.m.

April 24

Vehicle theft, 900 block Hornblend Street, 6 p.m.

Residential burglary, 4200 block Cass Street, 3:15 a.m.

Simple battery, 4400 block Mission Boulevard, 1:15 a.m.

April 23

Grand theft, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 1100 block Garnet Avenue, 8:55 p.m.

April 22

Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, 4300 block Ingraham Street, 11:28 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 800 block Nantasket Court, 12:25 a.m.

April 21

Residential burglary, 3700 block Haines Street, 11:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 3500 block Bayside Lane, 11 p.m.

Street robbery, no weapon, 4400 block Ingraham Street, 4:10 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 2700 block Figueroa Boulevard, 12:35 a.m.

April 20

Street robbery, no weapon, 4400 block Ingraham Street, 4:10 p.m.

Other sex crime, 4300 block Ingraham Street, 8:35 p.m.

Grand theft, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 7 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 4300 block Ingraham Street, 1:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 4500 block Mission Bay Drive, 3:27 a.m.

Simple battery, 4500 block Mission Boulevard, 1:27 a.m.

April 19

Street robbery, no weapon, 700 block Reed Avenue, 12:21 a.m.

April 17

DUI, alcohol, 2400 block Grand Avenue. 11:42 p.m.

DUI, alcohol, 2400 block Grand Avenue, 9:52 p.m.

Willful cruelty to child with injury/death, 2600 block North Mission Bay Drive, 6:04 p.m.

Assault with deadly weapon, not firearm, 900 block Garnet Avenue, 7:30 a.m.

Assault with deadly weapon, not firearm, 700 block Felspar Street, 1:20 a.m.

April 16

DUI alcohol, 5000 block Mission Boulevard, 11:48 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 4000 block Everts Street, 10 a.m.

April 15

Battery on person, 4200 block Gresham Street, 6:45 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or less, 4600 block Ocean Boulevard, 4:58 a.m.

April 14

Vandalism, $400 or more, 1900 block Emerald Street, 11:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1500 block Chalcedony Street, 8:11 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3700 block Ingraham Street, 7:30 p.m.

April 13

Fraud, 4900 block Dawes Street, 11:54 a.m.

Battery with serious bodily injury, 600 block Tourmaline Street, 10:30 a.m.

Tamper with vehicle, 1700 block Grand Avenue, 4 a.m.

April 12

DUI alcohol, 4400 block Mission Boulevard, 12:01 a.m.

April 11

DUI alcohol, 1100 block Grand Avenue, 10:58 p.m.

Battery with serious bodily injury, 700 block Grand Avenue, 6 p.m.

Vehicle theft, Mission Boulevard and Thomas Avenue, 3 p.m.

Grand theft, 1700 block Roosevelt Avenue, 3 p.m.

April 10

DUI alcohol, 2600 block Garnet Avenue, 9:44 p.m.

Simple battery, 1200 block Parker Place, 4 p.m.

DUI alcohol, 1300 block Grand Avenue, 1:33 a.m.

Grand theft, 1000 block Grand Avenue, 12:50 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 4500 block Mission Bay Drive, 12:30 a.m.

April 9

Vandalism, $400 or less, 2300 block Grand Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

April 8

Vehicle theft, 2300 block Culver Way, 10:20 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 2200 block Garnet Avenue, 7 a.m.

Dui, alcohol/drug, 4400 block Lamont Street, 12:34 a.m.

April 7

Other sex crime, Garnet Avenue and Ingraham Street, 7:47 a.m.

April 6

Grand theft, 0 block Diamond Street, 4:45 p.m.

Other sex crime, 3800 block Mission Boulevard, 4:03 p.m.

April 5

Grand theft, 900 block Sapphire Street, 12 a.m.

April 4

Fraud, 1200 block Reed Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

Battery on person, 4400 block Mission Boulevard, 2:40 a.m.

Rape, 1700 block Grand Avenue, 12:30 a.m.

Tamper with vehicle, 1500 block Garnet Avenue, 12:12 a.m.

April 3

Vehicle theft, 800 block Hornblend Street, 9 p.m.

Battery on person, 4200 block Cass Street, 6:47 p.m.

Battery on person, 4600 block Mission Boulevard, 6:21 p.m.

Residential burglary, 4900 block Cass Street, 8:56 a.m.

DUI alcohol, Ingraham and Missouri streets, 5:35 a.m.

DUI alcohol, 2100 block Garnet Avenue, 12:12 a.m.

Simple Battery, 1300 Garnet Avenue, 12:01 a.m.

April 2

Carry concealed dirk or dagger, 800 block Grand Avenue, 10:58 p.m.

DUI alcohol, 1000 block Grand Avenue, 7:32 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1000 block Thomas Avenue, 5 p.m.

April 1

Residential burglary, 1400 block Felspar Street, 8:43 p.m.

DUI drug, 900 Garnet Avenue, 8:03 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3900 block Jewell Street, 8 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 700 block Grand Avenue, 7:21 p.m.

Grand theft, 700 block Emerald Street, 4 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 4600 block Bayard Street, 4 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3900 block Riviera Drive, 12:01 a.m.

March 30

Grand theft, 4100 block Mission Boulevard, 11:20 a.m.

Grand theft, 4100 block Mission Boulevard, 10:40 a.m.

Simple battery, 900 block Garnet Avenue, 7 a.m.