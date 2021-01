Pacific Beach crime and public safety news: Police blotter

Police Blotter for zip code 92109

Dec. 29

Vehicle theft, 4500 block Mission Bay Drive, 4:30 p.m.

Grand theft: money/labor/property, 6900 block Friars Road, 4:30 p.m.

Commercial robbery — weapon used, 7000 block Friars Road, 2:15 p.m.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 6100 block Balboa Avenue, 1 p.m.

Dec. 28

Vehicle theft, 3500 block Mission Bay Drive, 11 p.m.

Carry switchblade knife on person, 700 block Grand Avenue, 9:20 p.m.

Petty theft from building, 7000 block Friars Road, 4:23 p.m.

Commercial robbery, no weapon, 6900 block Friars Road, 1:16 p.m.

Commercial robbery, weapon used, 1500 block Morena Boulevard, 6:34 a.m.

Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 6600 block Beadnell Way, 2:09 a.m.

Dec. 27

Residential burglary, 3200 block Ocean Front Walk, 8 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3100 Block Clairemont Drive, 4:30 p.m.

Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 6300 block Printwood Way, 12:47 p.m.

Petty theft from building, 2800 block Cowley Way, 6:30 a.m.

Residential burglary, 4000 block Mount Acadia Boulevard, 3:39 a.m.

Dec. 26

Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 900 block Turquoise Street, 11:30 p.m.

Exhibit firearm, 4400 block Mission Boulevard, 5:50 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 5500 block Cambor Drive, 5 p.m.

Street robbery, no weapon, 3100 block Mission Boulevard, 3:21 p.m.

Shoplifting, 1500 block Morena Boulevard, 4:17 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 5700 block Santa Fe Street, 3 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 4600 block Gresham Street, 12:50 a.m.

Simple battery, 6900 block Fulton Street, 12:30 a.m.

Dec. 25

Simple battery, 3600 block Paul Jones Avenue, 11 p.m.

DUI Alc/0.08 percent, 6000 block Chateau Drive, 3:3 p.m.

Simple battery, 2800 block Cowley Way, 2:38 p.m.

Petty theft, shoftplift, 1500 block Morena Boulevard, 1:30 p.m.

Grand theft: money/labor/property, 1200 block Archer Street, 5:45 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 2500 block Clairemont Drive, 4:55 a.m.

Dec. 24

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2300 block Grand Avenue, 11:10 p.m.

Simple battery, 700 block Turquoise Street, 3:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 5000 Block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:11 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 600 block Pacific View Drive, 2:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 700 block Isthmus Court, 10:30 a.m.

Manufacture/sale/possession metal knuckles, 1300 block West Morena Boulevard, 2:40 a.m.

DUI Alc/0.08 percent, 3500 block Mission Boulevard, 1:27 a.m.

Dec. 23

Grand theft: money/labor/property, 6900 block Friars Road, 9:03 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3400 block Del Rey Street, 4:30 p.m.

Simple battery, 4400 block Paola Way, 3:50 p.m.

Petty theft, 4600 block Boxwood Drive, 12:30 p.m.

Possession controlled subs paraphernalia, Cass and Hornblend streets, 8:08 a.m.

DUI drug, 5100 block Plainview Road, 8:04 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block San Jose Place, 2:39 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Grand Avenue, 2 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 4600 block Ocean Boulevard, 1 a.m.

Dec. 22

Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene, 700 block Reed Avenue, 11:24 p.m.

Residential burglary, 4900 block Mount Frissell Drive, 9:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 1800 block Hornblend Street, 4:50 p.m.

Grand theft: money/labor/property, 5500 block Balboa Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

Petty theft (shoplift), 5600 block Balboa Avenue, 1:18 p.m.

Vandalism ($400 or less), 1500 block Via Las Cumbres, noon

Commercial burglary, 4200 block Morena Boulevard, 5:31 a.m.