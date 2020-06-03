Pacific Beach crime report: Police blotter

Police blotter

Assault: 14

Assault with weapon:

• A person was hit with a metal baseball bat during an argument at about 2:45 p.m. April 29 in the 700 block of Hornblend Street. The victim had a small, raised cut on the back of his head. Timothy West was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

• Someone broke the front window of a person’s apartment, entered and began physically assaulting the victim at about 9:50 p.m. May 16 in the 2000 block of Diamond Street. The victim was hit with a skateboard and a vase. No suspects were in custody.

Drugs/alcohol violations: 88

Weapons violations: 3

DUI drugs/alcohol: 9

Fraud: 16

Arson: 6 — 4300 block Mission Bay, 4:45 a.m. April 22; 4300 block Mission Bay, 2:01 a.m. April 25; 4300 block Mission Bay, 9:30 p.m. April 25; 4300 block Mission Bay, 11:02 p.m. April 25; 4300 block Mission Bay, 3:21 a.m. April 26; 1800 block Thomas, 11:07 p.m. May 7. Further information unavailable.

Rape: 1 — 4300 block Kendall, 2 a.m. May 19. Further information unavailable.

Other sex crime: 1 — 600 block Diamond, 3:30 p.m. May 5. Further information unavailable.

Residential burglary: 11 — 700 block Ensenada, 10 a.m. April 27; 3500 block Ocean Front, 2:30 a.m. May 4; 1800 block Hornblend, 1:04 a.m. May 3; 1500 block Calle Delicada, 2:30 p.m. May 2; 700 block Ostend, 10 p.m. May 1; 700 block Kingston, 6:30 p.m. May 8; 3800 block Sequoia, 3:18 p.m. May 13; 4700 block Mission Bay, 5:30 p.m. May 12; 1600 block Grand, 12:01 a.m. May 16; 2000 block Oliver, 10:30 p.m. May 15; 2600 block Grand, 7:30 a.m. May 26.

Commercial robbery: 1 — 900 block Garnet, 4:30 a.m. April 24. Further information unavailable.

Commercial burglary: 5 — 1700 block Garnet, 2:30 a.m. May 1; 1100 block Garnet, 1 a.m. May 1; 4000 block Fanuel, 9 a.m. April 25; 4500 block Mission Bay, 10 a.m. April 30; 700 block Oliver, 2 p.m. May 18.

Street robbery: 1 — 4500 block Mission Bay, 8:56 p.m. April 25. Further information unavailable.

Grand theft (over $950): 17

Petty theft/shoplifting: 26

Vandalism: 18

Vehicle break-in: 51

Vehicle theft: 19

Compiled by Savanah Duffy from San Diego Police Department reports.