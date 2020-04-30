Pacific Beach Crime Report May 2020

BBB: Watch out for pandemic-related phishing scams

Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports 255 COVID-19 related scam inquiries through April 7. Scammers have taken on new deception techniques to target businesses during the pandemic.

These scams include impersonating company presidents to collect funds, fake supply companies offering necessities, phony offers of small business grants and more.

BBB urges business owners and others to verify information before sending sensitive data, and to beware of phishing e-mails, which might include generic greetings, fake websites, distorted text, or an unrecognizable e-mail address.

Police Blotter

Assaults: 9 incidents

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 56 citations

DUIs: Drugs/Alcohol: 14 arrests

Fraud: 6 reports

Weapons: 1 incident

Residential Burglary: 6 reports — 1400 block Thomas, 6 p.m. March 27; 1400 block Loring, 7 p.m. April 3; 3400 block Mission, 6:38 p.m. April 7; 3900 block Kendall, 9 p.m. April 5; 1500 block Chalcedony, 10 a.m. April 15; 1400 block Thomas, 8:15 a.m. April 16

Commercial Burglary: 5 reports — 600 block Diamond, 10 a.m. March 24; 2700 block North Mission Bay, 6 p.m. March 26; 1500 block Grand, 10:39 p.m. April 6; 800 block Hornblend, 3:32 a.m. April 8; 3700 block Mission, 1:19 a.m. April 10

Commercial Robbery: 2 reports — 1200 block Garnet, 3:45 a.m. March 24; 1700 block Garnet, 12:15 p.m. April 1; 1700 block Garnet, 12:15 p.m. April 1

Grand Theft (over $950): 6 reports

Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 8 reports

Vandalism: 10 incidents

Vehicle Break-in: 21 reports

Stolen Vehicle: 11 reports.

— Compiled by Savanah Duffy from San Diego Police reports.