Pacific Beach Crime & Safety Report for April 2020

Law joins forces to protect residents during COVID-19 crisis

Local law enforcement agencies are working together to remind residents of consumer laws in place during the COVID-19 state of emergency and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order for Californians to stay home.

In response to reports about discrimination and harassment against Asian Americans and immigrant populations, the agencies are sharing information regarding incidents of potential hate crimes and are warning the public not to engage in discriminatory behavior.

Additionally, state law makes it a crime to raise prices more than 10 percent on necessary goods and services after a state of emergency has been declared. It is also a crime to make untrue or misleading statements about a product, such as claiming a product can treat or cure COVID-19.

The Federal Trade Commission has these tips for avoiding coronavirus-related scams:

• Hang up on robocalls without pressing any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes.

• Fact-check information. Don’t pass along information that hasn’t been verified. Contact trusted sources.

• Know who you’re buying from. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, health and medical supplies when in fact they don’t. (More at bit.ly/coronavirusscams)

To report price gouging and predatory business practices, call the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit of the City Attorney’s Office (619) 533-5618 or the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Unit (619) 531-3507.

To report a hate crime, contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154 or the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

Woman found injured on Ingraham Street

A 27-year-old female pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle driving northbound on Ingraham Street that fled the scene. The pedestrian was found in the east gutter of 4300 Ingraham St. at 11:45 p.m. Friday, March 6. She was transported to the hospital with a fractured pelvis and multiple abrasions. There was no information about the vehicle, and no witnesses to the collision. Traffic Division is investigating.

Shooting incident on Balboa Avenue

A shooting occurred in the parking lot of businesses in the 5600 block of Balboa Avenue at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.

The suspect, described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, shot at two males in or near a red Ford Mustang. One victim fled on foot, while the other victim, a 21-year-old male, drove himself to a local Urgent Care facility for a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The suspect was the passenger in a white SUV, driven by a woman, who fled the scene in the vehicle. Detectives from Northern Division are handling the investigation.

Police Blotter

• Assaults: 13 reports

• Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 110 citations

• DUI’s Drugs/Alcohol: 15 arrests

• Fraud: 6 reports

• Weapons: 1 incident

• Arson: 1 incident

• Rape: Reported at 3100 block Mission, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 22;

• Residential Burglary: 7 reports: 4800 block Dixie, 10 a.m. Feb. 22; 800 block San Jose, 8:17 p.m. Feb. 25; 1300 block Vue De Ville, 3 p.m. Feb. 29; 1600 block Thomas, 12:30 a.m. Feb. 28; 800 block Pismo, 5 a.m. March 6; 2500 block San Joaquin, 9 p.m. Feb. 19; 700 block Manhattan, 1 a.m. March 12

• Commercial Burglary: 4600 block Ingraham, 10 p.m. March 6

• Street Robberies: 4100 block Mission, 11:20 p.m. March 14; 3100 block Mission, 4:15 p.m. Feb. 28

• Grand Theft (over $950): 11 reports

• Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 15

• Vandalism: 18 reports

• Vehicle Break-ins: 22 reports

• Stolen Vehicles: 11 reports

— Compiled by Savanah Duffy from San Diego Police reports.

