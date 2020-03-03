Pacific Beach Crime & Safety Report March 2020

Wheelchair and vehicle injury on Grand and Bayard

At 6:02 p.m. on Jan. 30, a 33-year-old female was driving her 2008 Nissan Versa eastbound in the first lane 900 Grand Ave. A 50-year-old male in a wheelchair was traversing southbound on 4400 Bayard St.

The Nissan entered the intersection of Grand Avenue and Bayard Street facing a green traffic light. The pedestrian entered the intersection of the Grand and Bayard facing a red pedestrian light. The pedestrian rolled into the path of the Nissan. The pedestrian was struck on his right side and came to rest along the raised center median.

He was transported to the hospital where he sustained a complete fracture to the right femur. The driver of the Nissan was not impaired. The pedestrian had been drinking. Traffic Division is investigating.

DUI Checkpoint nets 16 arrests

San Diego Police Department Traffic Division conducted a DUI/Drivers License checkpoint on Jan. 31 between 11:04 p.m. and 3 a.m. at 2700 Garnet Ave. During this time, 15 DUI-alcohol suspects were arrested in or near the checkpoint, one individual was arrested on other criminal charges, two citations were issued and 14 vehicle impounds were conducted.

Police Blotter

• Assaults: 38 incidents

• Arson: 3800 block Haines, 2:16 p.m. Jan. 21

• Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 149 citations

• DUIs Drugs/Alcohol: 43 arrests

• Fraud: 12 reports

• Weapons: 1 arrest

• Prostitution: 1 arrest, 1400 block Quivira, 7:40 p.m. Feb. 4

• Rape: 4300 block Noyes, 9 p.m. Feb. 2

• Residential Burglary: 10 reports — 700 block Manhattan, 9 p.m. Jan. 28; 1400 block Vacation, 1:28 p.m. Jan. 31; 1300 block Grand, 4 p.m. Jan. 30; 1300 block Pacific Beach, 4:32 a.m. Feb. 3; 900 block Braemer, 8 p.m. Feb. 1; 3500 block Mount Laurence, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6; 5100 block Foothill, 4:18 a.m. Feb. 9; 4300 block Bayard, 10 p.m. Feb. 8; 800 block Jamaica, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 13; 700 block Pacific Beach, 1:30 a.m. Feb. 20

• Commercial Burglary: 7 reports — 1400 block Vacation, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 25; 4200 block Ocean, 10:45 a.m. Jan. 28; 2800 block Ingraham, 1:45 p.m. Feb. 3; 600 block Emerald, 12:30 a.m. Feb. 4; 2700 block Morena, 3 p.m. Feb. 12; 4500 block Mission Bay, 5 p.m. Feb. 16; 4000 block Lamont, 10 p.m. Feb. 22

• Street Robberies: 4 — 900 block Garnet, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1; 3700 block Southview, 11:40 a.m. Feb. 24; 1200 block West Mission Bay, 12:35 p.m. Jan. 26; 4400 block Ocean, 1 a.m. Feb. 12

• Grand Theft (over $950): 10 reports

• Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 30 reports

• Vandalism: 45 incidents

• Vehicle Break-ins: 41reports

• Vehicle Thefts: 17 reports

— Compiled by Savanah Duffy from recent San Diego Police reports.

