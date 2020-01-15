Pacific Beach Crime Report January 2020

Support for victims of domestic violence

The San Diego County Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team tracks all domestic violence-related homicides, with San Diego County averaging 13 a year. In 2019, more than 17,000 domestic violence reports were made to law enforcement.

The Family Justice Center (part of the City Attorney’s Office) is comprised of therapists, pro bono attorneys, forensic medical nurses, military liaisons, prosecutors, and police officers who assist in these matters.

Additionally, it reports, victims should create a “safety plan” before seeking a restraining order. Typically, the first 72 hours after a restraining order is granted can be the most dangerous for victims of domestic violence.

A safety plan includes:

Advertisement

• Knowing a safe place to go if an argument occurs; avoid rooms with no exits (bathroom), or rooms with weapons (kitchen).

• Making a list of safe people to contact.

• Teaching your children how to call 9-1-1.

• Memorizing all important numbers (friends, social security, etc.)



Advertisement

• Establishing a “code word” or “sign” so family, friends, teachers or co-workers know when to call for help.

If you or someone you know wants to learn more, call the domestic violence hotline at 1 (800) 799-7233 or visit thehotline.org and more resources can be found at sandiegoda.com (click on helping victims)

Police Blotter

• Assaults: 23

• Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 176 citations

• DUIs Drugs/Alcohol: 22 arrests

• Arson: 1 report

• Fraud: 13 reports

• Weapons: 1400 block Vacation, 4:58 p.m. Dec. 25

Advertisement

• Prostitution: 2700 block Garnet, 11 p.m. Dec. 3

• Rape: 3 reports: 1800 block Diamond, 1:41 a.m. Dec. 2; 3100 block Mission, 12:01 p.m. Dec. 2; 2900 block Mission, 9 p.m. Dec. 7

• Other Sex Crimes: 3 reports: 4700 block Mission, 7 a.m. Nov. 25; 700 block Ventura, 1 a.m. Dec. 8; 2700 block Garnet, 11 p.m. Dec. 3

• Residential Burglaries: 15 — 1000 block Diamond, 7 a.m. Nov. 17; 1100 block Felspar, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 23; 1700 block Thomas, 10:01 a.m. Nov. 25; 4800 block Olney, 4:15 a.m. Nov. 26; 700 block Manhattan, 9 p.m. Nov. 29; 3800 block Bayside, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29; 4400 block Olney, 8 p.m. Dec. 1; 5400 block Caminito Bayo, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3; 1100 block Felspar, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 7; 800 block Seagirt, 6:50 a.m. Dec. 9; 3800 block Riviera, 5 a.m. Dec. 18; 1100 block Pacific Beach, 5 p.m. Dec. 19; 800 block Reed, 4 p.m. Dec. 22; 2700 block Figueroa, 2 p.m. Dec. 24; 3600 block Bayside, 11 p.m. Dec. 24

• Commercial Burglaries: 12 — 1300 block Garnet, 5:43 p.m. Nov. 22; 4100 block Fanuel, 5:30 a.m. Nov. 26; 5100 block Santa Fe, 12:59 a.m. Dec. 5; 1200 block Thomas, 9:40 p.m. Dec. 6; 2500 block Ingraham, 4 a.m. Dec. 9; 4400 block Morena, 5 p.m. Dec. 13; 1700 block Garnet, 3:19 a.m. Dec. 18; 1800 block Garnet, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 900 block Garnet, 3:22 a.m. Dec. 26; 1400 block Vacation, 4 p.m. Dec. 26; 4700 block Cass, 7:28 p.m. Dec. 27; 4600 block Mission Bay, 5:11 a.m. Dec. 28

• Commercial Robberies: 2 — 1500 block Garnet, 9 p.m. Dec. 5; 3800 block Mission, 4:58 p.m. Dec. 8

• Street Robberies: 5 — 4200 block Cass, 9 p.m. Nov. 25; 3700 block Mission, 10:40 p.m. Dec. 5; 4700 block Mission, 9:56 a.m. Dec. 21; 1700 block Garnet, 5:30 a.m. Dec. 24; 3100 block Mission, 7:21 p.m. Dec. 28

• Grand Theft (over $950): 22 reports

Advertisement

• Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 30 reports

• Vandalism: 20 reports

• Vehicle Break-ins: 29 reports

• Stolen Vehicles: 31

— Compiled by Savanah Duffy from San Diego police reports.

