Pacific Beach Crime Report November 2019

Assault with a deadly weapon

A 28-year-old male was standing alone in the parking lot of 2600 Ingraham St. at 7:09 p.m. on Sept. 29 when an unknown male wearing a black hoodie approached and shot him approximately five times. No further description on the suspect is available.

The victim was shot in the leg and hand, and was transported to UCSD Hillcrest with non-life threatening injuries. One subject detained at the scene was arrested for unrelated charges. Police Special Operations Detectives are investigating.

Three plead guilty in PB shotgun slaying

Carlos Yslas, 25, Pedro Ramirez, 27 and Freddy Sosa, 38 have pleaded guilty to the Dec. 29, 2018 death of 44-year-old Marcanthony Mendivil, who was killed in a house on Wilbur Avenue. Yslas admitted to firing the shotgun and faces up to 30 years in state prison when he is sentenced Jan. 10, 2020. Both Ramirez and Sosa face eight years in prison.

A fourth defendant, 51-year-old Paul Charles Weinberger, is charged with murder and assault. He lived in the residence where Mendivil was shot. Neither a motive for the slaying nor the defendants’ relationships to each other and the victim have been disclosed. Deputy District Attorney Flavio Nominati alleged in court that Yslas and Ramirez entered the home masked and gloved. According to him, Yslas threatened another witness with the shotgun, then fired twice on Mendivil.

The men fled in a vehicle. Weinberger and Sosa were arrested that day. Yslas and Ramirez were arrested and booked later on unrelated charges, then re-arrested in February and charged in connection with the killing.

Pedestrian hit by car suffers serious injuries

A 40-year-old male was driving his silver BMW northbound on 4600 Mission Bay Drive at 1:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. For unknown reasons, he drifted to the left and hit a 67-year-old male pedestrian, who was standing in the median. The pedestrian was thrown and the BMW continued through the intersection of Mission Bay Drive and Garnet Avenue.

The BMW collided with a southbound Ford Fusion, driven by a 31-year-old female, and came to rest on its roof. The driver of the BMW was not injured. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening head injuries, a broken pelvis and internal injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion complained of pain. Traffic Division is investigating.

Six vehicles impounded

Police Department Traffic Division conducted a DUI/Drivers License checkpoint from 11:15 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at 1600 Garnet Ave. The checkpoint resulted in seven DUI-alcohol suspects arrested in or near the checkpoint and six vehicles impounded.



Dangers in mixing drugs/alcohol

A reminder has been issued by City Attorney Mara Elliott to exercise caution when taking prescription drugs; mixing even slight amounts of alcohol or taking multiple prescription drugs at once can impair drivers by slowing response times to detrimental consequences.

In the past 11 months, Elliott reports her office has handled 178 drugged driving cases, and there has been an increase in cases involving older drivers who unthinkingly mixed alcohol with prescription drugs.

Police Blotter

Assaults: 31 reports

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: 264 citations

DUI’s Drugs/Alcohol: 23 citations

Arson: 1800 block Missouri, 10:22 p.m. Oct. 10; 1200 block Garnet, 12:43 a.m. Oct. 14

Fraud: 12 reports

Weapons: 4 reports

Sexual Crimes: 800 block Garnet, 12:45 a.m. Oct. 4; 4000 block Mission, 1:45 a.m. Oct. 12; 1000 block Diamond, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28

Residential Burglary: 15 reports — 1400 block Felspar, 3 p.m. Sept. 23; 5400 block Candlelight, 4 a.m. Sept. 24; 1400 block Chalcedony, 1 a.m. Sept. 28; 2000 block Beryl, 11:59 p.m. Sept. 26; 1900 block Pacific Beach, 2 p.m. Sept. 28; 4800 block Pacifica, 4 p.m. Sept. 27; 1100 block Thomas, 11:15 a.m. Oct. 5; 900 block Braemar, noon Sept. 30; 3900 block Lamont, 1:09 p.m. Oct. 8; 1100 block Felspar, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12; 1500 block Hornblend, 7 p.m. Oct. 11; 3700 block Yosemite, 9 a.m. Oct. 12; 800 block Felspar, 7 p.m. Oct. 19; 800 Felspar, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17; 3900 block Haines, 3 p.m. Oct. 8

Commercial Burglary: 9 reports — 1300 block Garnet, 2 a.m. Sept. 26; 700 block Turquoise, 5:30 a.m. Sept. 30; 1400 block Vacation, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30; 4000 block Avati, 4:50 a.m. Oct. 4; 1400 block Vacation, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11; 800 block Grand, 12:34 a.m. Oct. 14; 3100 block Mission, 6:24 a.m. Oct. 20; 1400 block Quivira, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19; 3800 block Mission, 1:47 a.m. Oct. 25

Street Robberies: 700 block Garnet, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; 1200 block Mission, 10:40 p.m. Oct. 24

Grand Theft (over $950): 24 reports

Petty Theft/Shoplifting: 23 reports

Vandalism: 29 reports

Vehicle Break-ins: 45 reports

Stolen Vehicles: 37 reports

— Compiled by Savanah Duffy from San Diego Police Reports

