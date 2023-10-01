This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past

A nighttime photo of Victory Lanes Bowling Alley in Pacific Beach. It closed in 1968 and went through a series of owners: Earth, Organ Power Pizza, Chicago Mining Company, Steamers, Moose McGillycuddys, Typhoon Saloon and, today, Moonshine Beach.

This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.” He can be reached at mail@johnfry.com.

125 years ago — October 1898

Duck hunting season opened on Oct. 1.

“False Bay is said by sportsmen to be a favorite place for ducks, and great numbers of the fowl, particularly sprigs and spooners, are said to be enjoying life there,” said the San Diego Union. “Joe Mumford and Walter J. Morgan made a big haul of ducks at False Bay on Sunday, and last night Judge Hughes and Jerauld Ingle went to try their luck at the same place.”

False Bay is known today as Mission Bay.

100 years ago — October 1923

The Mission Beach Company announced that 25 miles of cement sidewalks was “progressing at a rapid rate.”

A group of businessmen, led by Earl Taylor, announced the purchase of 120 acres of land near the ocean from A. H. Frost. The San Diego Electric Railway company said construction of the line to Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and La Jolla was well underway.

75 years ago — October 1948

The formal opening of Boney’s Food Market at 1454 Garnet Ave. was held on Oct. 1. The post office, next door at 1464 Garnet Ave., opened a year earlier, but held its official open house on Oct. 28. Lobby fixtures, carriers’ distribution cases and office furniture finally arrived after having been diverted three times to other offices.

Victory Lanes bowling alley, 1165 Garnet Ave., held its grand opening on Oct. 23.

50 years ago — October 1973

Three large palm trees were moved to make way for expansion at Sharp Hospital. Turns out the trees had been planted there in 1955, having been transplanted from the home of Tom Scripps at the foot of Bayard Street.

The trees were 68 years old in 1955 so I guess they’re 118 years old now — if they’re still around. I suspect they were sisters of the tall palms that still can be found on Bayard.

25 years ago — October 1998

A clerk at the AM/PM on Grand and Lamont was unsuccessful in nabbing two shoplifters and returned to the store to call the police. While he was on the phone the shoplifters returned and demanded a bag for their loot.

Officers Timothy Keating and Patrick Derning got the call, spotted the suspects and took them into custody.

“We don’t catch the smart ones,” an officer once told me.