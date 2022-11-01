This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past

This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.” He can be reached at mail@johnfry.com.

125 years ago

November 1897

“E. Y. Barnes has fully equipped the pavilion for a curing house and is buying lemons for the fall and winter trade,” noted the San Diego Union.

Built at the foot of Thomas as a dance pavilion next to the Hotel del Pacific, both structures were moved to a site at Hornblend and Lamont earlier in the year. The pavilion would later serve as a Methodist Church.

100 years ago

November 1922

Beach resident Lincoln Cole died of injuries suffered when his car went off the “coast highway” near Bay Park. Cole was survived by 17 dogs, a horse and a pony. The San Diego Humane Society was working to provide for the animals.

“The society provided food for the puppies,” said the San Diego Union, “and turned the horse and pony out to grass.”

75 years ago

November 1947

Alfred F. Hughes announced plans to build an “auto court” on Mission Boulevard and offered to sell the south 80 feet of the property if the city would like to extend Oliver Avenue west to Mission Boulevard.

The auto court is today’s Mission Bay Motel, at 4221 Mission Blvd. The city must not have taken Mr. Hughes up on his offer because Oliver Avenue still doesn’t go through to Mission Boulevard.

50 years ago

November 1972

Incumbent Harry Scheidle was upset as the 3rd District Supervisor by Lou Conde. Born in Havana, Cuba in 1934, Conde became a citizen in 1946.

Scheidle was a one-term supervisor. Also upset in the local election was 78th District Assemblyman E. Richard Barnes, who was beaten by Larry Kapiloff.