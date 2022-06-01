This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past

This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.”

125 years ago

June 1897

Lu B. Jennings, at the June 7 school board meeting, was chosen as the teacher at Pacific Beach School on Garnet Avenue. Miss Jennings was expected to teach all grades in the one-room school house and her annual salary was set at $700.

100 years ago

June 1922

The public was invited to attend graduation exercises, on June 7, as part of Commencement Week at the San Diego Army and Navy Academy, where Pacific Plaza is today. A military exhibition by the battalion of cadets at 2:30 p.m., was to be followed by the annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. and, finally, at 8 p.m. the public speaking declamation class in the school auditorium.

75 years ago

June 1947

The Board of Education announced that “within two years” Pacific Beach Junior High, at 1234 Tourmaline St., would trade campuses with Pacific Beach Elementary School at 1580 Emerald St.

50 years ago

June 1972

Von’s Market, in Pacific Plaza, held a “Grand Reopening” after extensive remodeling, on June 28. The “new” market boasted a 265-foot long frozen food section, an 80-foot long self-service meat counter, as well as a complete supply of other groceries and nonfood items. The DeFalco’s Market, which Von’s replaced, opened March 2, 1961.

25 years ago

June 1997

The San Diego City Council mulled a speed limit on the 5.2 miles of sidewalk on Mission Bay — known as the Bay Walk — from the flood control channel all the way around to Crown Point Shores. Residents claimed that a 8 mph speed limit on the ocean front boardwalk passed in 1995 shifted speeding bicyclists to the sidewalk on Mission Bay, some of whom were going 15 mph.