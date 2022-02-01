This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past

This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.”

125 years ago

February 1897

Pacific Beach residents sent a petition to the board of education asking for a larger bell for the three-room school on Garnet Avenue.

“The hills and valleys hereabouts are clad in the most attractive emerald, interspersed with billows of wild flowers. The lemon orchards are being trimmed and cultivated,” noted the Pacific Beach Notes column in the San Diego Union.

“The extreme low tides of the past week have kept the lovers of sea-food and rare shells busy gathering clams, lobsters and abalones, all of which are very plentiful along the coast.”

100 years ago

February 1922

“Will you please send a man out to Pacific Beach right away? There is a strange man running around out here.”

That was the phone message received by desk Sgt. Charley Farwell at the downtown police department.

Officers who answered the call found William Clishom “in a happy mood” operating an illegal still. He was taken to the city jail where he gave his occupation as distiller.

75 years ago

February 1947

City Schools Business Manager Ralph Dailard said he was still waiting for the state to approve plans for the new Crown Point Elementary School. He said approval was expected soon and completion of the project was expected in time for the opening of the fall semester in September.

The school eventually opened on Jan. 5, 1948.

50 years ago

February 1972

The City Council voted 8-1 to reject a plan to convert westbound Garnet Avenue to a one-way street.

A spokesman for the Pacific Beach Junior High School PTA said that group opposed any change in the existing two-way traffic pattern because it would create a safety hazard for school students.

T. A. Von der Ahe, president of Vons Markets, announced the purchase of 10 local DeFalco’s Food Giant stores, including the one in Pacific Beach at Pacific Plaza.

25 years ago

February 1997

Pacific Beach native and career lifeguard Ron Trenton disappeared off the coast of Oceanside while flying his Piper Warrior aircraft on Feb. 11. Two years later his brothers opened the restaurant and bar R. T.’s Longboard, next to Mr. Frostie, in his honor.

Sandbox Pizza recently opened for business at that location.

