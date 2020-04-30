Editor’s Notebook: How ya doing?

Welcome to the in-quarantine issue of PB Monthly! Because the coronavirus pandemic has us all sheltering-in-place indefinitely, I’m sorry to say this edition has no “What’s Happening” calendar of events or “PB Scene” photo pages with smiling faces enjoying community gatherings.

However, we have found three fun activities to share that should keep your spirits up and add some joy to your days:

1) The Town Council T-Shirt Art Contest

Submit a design that captures the spirit of Pacific Beach during the COVID-19 quarantine with the theme “Separated But United,” and you could win $500! The design must be suitable for use on a T-shirt. You may use a maximum of four colors, with no gradients.

The winning design will be used as an official PB Town Council T-shirt (or other swag), available for sale. The limit is one submission per person. Send your artwork (and questions) to Regina Sinsky-Crosby at general@pbtowncouncil.org

The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 8. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 12.

2) The Pacific Beach Art Tour

Hilary Dufour (GPS analyst), Leslie Dufour (mural expert) and Lola Victor (director of Art in Place) pulled their talents for an Art Mapping Project on behalf of the beautifulPB group to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using the map they created online, you can take a self-guided mural tour by driving, biking, walking or Internet-browsing PB’s amazing 43 local works of art.

Here’s the link to the map: bit.ly/pbartmap

3) The Let’s Grow Together San Diego Site

Students of history may well remember Victory Gardens. Perhaps it’s time to plant one of your own in light of all the unknowns surrounding the present pandemic. Thanks to Let’s Grow Together San Diego (a free online effort launched April 23 by the University of California Master Gardener Program in San Diego County), you can get garden questions answered any time of the day.

You can also view how-to videos and dozens of articles on all kinds of flowers, vegetables and fruit trees, plus get tips on saving water. It’s all at mastergardenersd.org

There are also fun projects for caretakers who want to get seniors back into the garden, and for parents needing some home-school lessons. Beginning gardeners will find step-by-step instructions, and seasoned pros will find in-depth details on hundreds of plant species. (Many of the video lessons are offered in Spanish.) Anyone with gardening questions can still e-mail help@mastergardenersd.org or call the Master Gardener hotline at (858) 822-6910.

Stay safe and be well!

