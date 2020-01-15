Editor’s Notebook: So much is new for 2020

Editor’s Notebook:

Not only have we just ushered in a new year, but we’ve welcomed a new decade as well!

Searching the Internet for what this may portend, I found that “twenty-twenty” (in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary) is an adjective that means “marked by facilely accurate discernment, judgment or assessment.”

Another found meaning for 20/20 is associated with the human eye: “Meeting a standard of normal visual acuity.”

Checking the numerology gurus for further insight, I discovered: “The essence of the number 2020 is a composite containing the ideas of focus, relationships, pragmatism, teamwork, infinite potential and conscientiousness.”

What all this has to do with the new year is open to interpretation. But not to leave you confused, I’ll leave you instead with the wisdom I gleaned from my fortune cookie on New Year’s Eve:

What did the sea say to the sand?

Nothing. It just waved.

Happy New Year! Whatever the days of 2020 may bring, may smiles be among them.

Hope you enjoy this issue of PB Monthly. In the spirit of beginnings, you’ll find there’s a new director at the YMCA, the youth baseball league is taking on new ventures, and a yerba mate bar debuted on Garnet Avenue. There’s also a new police community relations officer in town and the new Non Toxic San Diego group wants your help in pushing the City toward organic land management practices in parks and schools.

