Pacific Beach Scene: Find it at the Farmers’ Market

On a gloomy Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 19, PB Monthly attended the Pacific Beach Farmers’ Market and was impressed to find that — rain or shine — PB residents still come out to support their local vendors. The Farmers Market takes place 2-7 p.m. each Tuesday at 901 Garnet Ave. and is a great spot to purchase local holiday gifts for loved ones! Bring cash or stop by the Information Booth and swipe your debit/credit card to receive Market Money, accepted by all vendors. There’s quite a collection of seasonal items.

— Savanah Duffy