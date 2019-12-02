Pacific Beach Scene: Find it at the Farmers’ Market

On a gloomy Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 19, PB Monthly attended the Pacific Beach Farmers’ Market and was impressed to find that — rain or shine — PB residents still come out to support their local vendors. The Farmers Market takes place 2-7 p.m. each Tuesday at 901 Garnet Ave. and is a great spot to purchase local holiday gifts for loved ones! Bring cash or stop by the Information Booth and swipe your debit/credit card to receive Market Money, accepted by all vendors. There’s quite a collection of seasonal items.
— Savanah Duffy
Jesus Medina tries on hats while he and Melissa Rose try to wrangle Toby into smiling for the camera. (Savanah Duffy)
Erica Mikolich mixes 100 percent raw honey. (Savanah Duffy)
Leticia Ortiz hands out samples of salsa on gourmet tamales to Paul and Marlene Plumb. (Savanah Duffy)
Imad Nasri of Majestic Garlic sells Arabic bread to Jodi Maierhofer and Larisa Bell. (Savanah Duffy)
Katie Hadley and Paula Lorigan select fresh-cut flowers. (Savanah Duffy)
Carmelo Martinez of Heritage Family Farms sells grapefruit to Nina LiGreci. (Savanah Duffy)
Brittyn Menzer of Green Fix Organic Smoothie (Savanah Duffy)
Angelic Magno hands out samples of Nibble Chocolate. (Savanah Duffy)
The Ryan Family clutches umbrellas in anticipation of heavy rainfall. (Savanah Duffy)
Anna and Arek Kajda purchase coffee from Jason Leonard and his wife Sarah, owners of Coddiwomple Coffee. (Savanah Duffy)
Viktoriia of MandalTouch sells her handmade bath products. (Savanah Duffy)
Tracey Tobias peruses for the best heirloom tomatoes before making her choice. (Savanah Duffy)
Courtlynn S. poses with produce from Rodney Kawano Farm. (Savanah Duffy)
Candread Gadaga with Sabor Piri-Piri (Savanah Duffy)
Trudy Baker, Gareth Turri, KJ (Savanah Duffy)
Kelly Castama and Manoela Townzen (Savanah Duffy)
Some farmers’ market customers stop to buy plants from Jessi Foliage & Plants. (Savanah Duffy)
Andrea Olson and Otto (in the stroller) become friends with Andrew Sparrow (right) at the Da-Le-Ranch stand, after PB Monthly confuses them for a family of three. (Savanah Duffy)
Jonathan Witts buys some delicious cookies from Maya Madsen of Maya’s Cookies. (Savanah Duffy)
Samantha Dulay with her handmade jewelry (Savanah Duffy)