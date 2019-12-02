Copyright © 2019, PB Monthly
Pacific Beach Scene: Find it at the Farmers’ Market

farmers-market-26.jpg
Molly of Molly’s Sugar Shack with Saylor and Sterling
(Savanah Duffy)
By Savanah Duffy
Dec. 2, 2019
4:03 PM
On a gloomy Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 19, PB Monthly attended the Pacific Beach Farmers’ Market and was impressed to find that — rain or shine — PB residents still come out to support their local vendors. The Farmers Market takes place 2-7 p.m. each Tuesday at 901 Garnet Ave. and is a great spot to purchase local holiday gifts for loved ones! Bring cash or stop by the Information Booth and swipe your debit/credit card to receive Market Money, accepted by all vendors. There’s quite a collection of seasonal items.

— Savanah Duffy

1/20
Jesus Medina tries on hats while he and Melissa Rose try to wrangle Toby into smiling for the camera.  (Savanah Duffy)
2/20
Erica Mikolich mixes 100 percent raw honey.  (Savanah Duffy)
3/20
Leticia Ortiz hands out samples of salsa on gourmet tamales to Paul and Marlene Plumb.  (Savanah Duffy)
4/20
Imad Nasri of Majestic Garlic sells Arabic bread to Jodi Maierhofer and Larisa Bell.  (Savanah Duffy)
5/20
Katie Hadley and Paula Lorigan select fresh-cut flowers.  (Savanah Duffy)
6/20
Carmelo Martinez of Heritage Family Farms sells grapefruit to Nina LiGreci.  (Savanah Duffy)
7/20
Brittyn Menzer of Green Fix Organic Smoothie  (Savanah Duffy)
8/20
Angelic Magno hands out samples of Nibble Chocolate.   (Savanah Duffy)
9/20
The Ryan Family clutches umbrellas in anticipation of heavy rainfall.  (Savanah Duffy)
10/20
Anna and Arek Kajda purchase coffee from Jason Leonard and his wife Sarah, owners of Coddiwomple Coffee.   (Savanah Duffy)
11/20
Viktoriia of MandalTouch sells her handmade bath products.  (Savanah Duffy)
12/20
Tracey Tobias peruses for the best heirloom tomatoes before making her choice.  (Savanah Duffy)
13/20
Courtlynn S. poses with produce from Rodney Kawano Farm.  (Savanah Duffy)
14/20
Candread Gadaga with Sabor Piri-Piri  (Savanah Duffy)
15/20
Trudy Baker, Gareth Turri, KJ  (Savanah Duffy)
16/20
Kelly Castama and Manoela Townzen  (Savanah Duffy)
17/20
Some farmers’ market customers stop to buy plants from Jessi Foliage & Plants.  (Savanah Duffy)
18/20
Andrea Olson and Otto (in the stroller) become friends with Andrew Sparrow (right) at the Da-Le-Ranch stand, after PB Monthly confuses them for a family of three.  (Savanah Duffy)
19/20
Jonathan Witts buys some delicious cookies from Maya Madsen of Maya’s Cookies.  (Savanah Duffy)
20/20
Samantha Dulay with her handmade jewelry  (Savanah Duffy)

Savanah Duffy
