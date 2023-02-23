What were the six most expensive Pacific Beach, Mission Beach home sales?

A house in San Diego that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Pacific Beach/Mission Beach.

Six real estate sales were recently recorded in the area, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,200.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 6 to the week of Feb. 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $670,000, condominium at 840 Turquoise Street

The 700-square-foot condominium at 840 Turquoise Street has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $670,000, which was $957 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1980.

5. $1.1 million, detached house at 2634 Magnolia Ave.

The sale of the single-family residence at 2634 Magnolia Ave. has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 1,178 square feet. The price per square foot was $934.

4. $1.2 million, single-family house at 1015 Archer Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1015 Archer Street has been finalized. The price was $1,190,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 732 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,626.

3. $1.3 million, condominium at 4767 Ocean Blvd.

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 4767 Ocean Blvd. The price was $1,323,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condo was built in 1973 and the living area totals 1,117 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,184.

2. $1.6 million, condominium at 2820 Bayside Walk

The 1,102 square-foot condominium at 2820 Bayside Walk has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $1,575,000, which was $1,429 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1973.

1. $2.3 million, single-family house at 1725 Monmouth Drive

The property at 1725 Monmouth Drive has new owners. The price was $2,298,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,966 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,169.

