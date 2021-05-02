Find a Copy

Delivery Information
For delivery issues, please e-mail monica@utcommunitypress.com or call (858) 459-4201.
PB Monthly is distributed to various places of business in the 92109 area code.
LOCATION
|Mission Bay Liquor
|1580 Garnet Ave.
|92109
|Pacific Tower
|4944 CASS ST
|92109
|710 Beach Club
|710 Garnet Ave.
|92109
|Beach Cottages
|4255 OCEAN BLVD
|92109
|Mission Café
|3795 MISSION BLVD
|92109
|Mission Point
|2613 -Mission Blvd
|92109
|Campland
|2211 Pacific Beach Dr
|92109
|Mission Bay RV Park
|2727 DE ANZA RD
|92109
|McDonald
|4711 Mission Bay Drive
|92109