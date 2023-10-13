County supervisor, city councilmember to meet with Pacific Beach residents

Pacific Beach residents are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes when meeting their elected representatives on Monday night.

A Halloween-themed community meet and greet event will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at Firehouse Pacific Beach, 722 Grand Ave.

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and San Diego City Councilmember Joe LaCava will speak with residents about what they have been working on and listen to constituent concerns.

The Pacific Beach Town Council is the event’s co-host. Since free refreshments will be provided, attendees are asked to RSVP at tinyurl.com/PBmeetOct2023.

