Kickball tournament in Pacific Beach will raise money to help the homeless

Meet new people and support efforts to assist unsheltered individuals and families in the Pacific Beach area while having fun playing kickball.

The second annual Kick for a Cause kickball tournament is returning on Saturday, Oct. 21, with proceeds benefiting Shoreline Community Services. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond Street.

Up to 16 teams will be able to compete and first-time players are welcome. Organizers said kickball is a “very easy” sport to learn.

Players must be at least 16 years old, with teams fielding at least six members and a maximum of eight. Team members must register in advance. The entry fee is $40 per player.

The community is invited to watch the tournament and participate in its other activities. General admission is $10 for kids (ages 12 and under) and $20 for adults if purchased online in advance. At the event tickets are $15 for kids and $25 for adults.

Lunch will be provided to all ticket holders.

To register as a player or buy a general admission ticket visit tinyurl.com/Kick4aCausePB23.

In addition to the tournament, attendees can enjoy entertainment by a DJ, a raffle, assortment of refreshments including hot dogs from Doggos Gus, and visit community booths.

The event is also in need of sponsors. Options range from a community tent/table for $50 to an MVP Gold Star sponsorship at $1,000. See the website for details or email info@shorelinecs.org.

Shoreline Community Services focuses on addressing the unmet needs of unsheltered individuals and families in the central beach area of San Diego. This includes Pacific Beach, where its Compass Station opened in May 2022. It is a drop-in center where those experiencing homelessness can do laundry, charge their devices, use computers and connect with various service and resource providers who can help them get off the streets.

Some of Shoreline’s programming includes volunteer community outreach, medical respite hotel stays and access to housing options. It works with many community organizations, faith communities and businesses to help more than 300 individuals each month. Learn more at shorelinecs.org.