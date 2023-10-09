Accordionist Mark Danisovsky to perform at Christ Lutheran Church’s Oct. 15 concert in Pacific Beach

Christ Lutheran Church in Pacific Beach is presenting a free concert featuring accordionist Mark Danisovsky at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Global Heart of the Accordion concert will be in the church’s sanctuary at 4761 Cass Street.

Danisovsky will play music from around the world, including the “Tangos Por Una Cabeza” by Carlos Gardel and “Libertango” by Piazzolla. Also on the program are French favorites “Sous Le Ciel De Paris,” “Jalousie,” “La Vie En Rose” and much loved Paris-inspired pieces by Cole Porter.

Neopolitan standards will bring an Italian flare as will some American-Italian favorites. The musician’s Hungarian upbringing will be represented by a lively virtuosic “Czardas” (traditional folk dance) and he will play a Jewish “Klezmer Freilach” (Happy Song). “Granada” will represent the music of Spain. There will also be Latin and Brazilian music along with German polkas.

Danisovsky has been the featured accordion soloist with the San Diego Symphony, performing with Itzhak Perlman and Kelli O’Hara, and a soloist for live performances of the films “The Godfather,” Pixar’s “Ratatouille in Concert” and Disney’s “Mary Poppins.” With the San Diego Opera he was the on-stage soloist for “Wozzeck” by Alban Berg and “Vanessa” by Samuel Barber. He has also appeared with the La Jolla Symphony, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Hilton Head Orchestra.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the Christ Lutheran Music Fund. Ticket reservations are recommended at bit.ly/3RcP8jG.