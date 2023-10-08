Pacific Beach Woman’s Club Wine Tasting fundraiser to benefit local youths

An assortment of wines from throughout California and overseas will be showcased during the eighth annual Pacific Beach Woman’s Club Wine Tasting fundraiser on Oct. 21.

“It’s a nice get together on a Saturday afternoon,” said President Ellen Citrano. “Neighbors bring each other; people have friends from out-of-town who are visiting. It makes it a nice community get-together.”

Since 1895, the club has left its mark on Pacific Beach by investing in public schools and the community. To continue in that mission, the club has organized an afternoon of wine tasting, gourmet appetizers and locally-sourced raffle prizes so they can financially support PB youths from kindergarten through high school.

This year’s tasting will feature over 30 wines, ranging from bubblies to deep reds, according to Citrano.

“A lot of them are California wines,” Citrano said. “We see most of them coming from Napa Sonoma Valley. I’ve got some Australian wines in. I’ve got a South African wine that’s good and a few Italian ones.”

Want to go? PB Woman’s Club Wine Tasting







When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21







Where: Broken Yolk Café, 1851 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach







Tickets: $35 for early bird sold at PBWomansClub.org or, if still available, $40 at the event.





There will be two bottles of each, one to sample and one to auction.

“People can get a nice sampling of whatever they like and maybe try a few new blends that they’ve never had before,” Citrano said.

Last year, the fundraiser drew 85 attendees and Citrano said members are hoping to accommodate nearly that this time.

She said the auction has many items with broad appeal. Some to look forward to include a stay at Ocean Park Inn, restaurant gift cards, a handmade fall-themed quilt, food baskets and much more.

One unique auction prize Citrano is excited about is a dinner experience donated by local heroes.

“There’s a special, priceless treat which is dinner for six at Station 21 with our local firefighters,” Citrano said. “That’s always a special thing they donate to us that we can help put on. I think it’s kind of a thank you (because) Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day we always take them a meal from the Woman’s Club to thank them for all their service.”

The wine tasting fundraiser began in 2014, but was paused for two years during the pandemic. It resumed last year and this is the first time it will be held at the Broken Yolk Café on Garnet Avenue.

Through the wine tasting and the club’s spring high tea, the money raised goes to support PB’s public schools. Citrano said the club hopes to make around $3,000 to $4,000 at the wine tasting.

This past year, the club gave seven scholarships to seniors at Mission Bay High School. Additional funds were invested in the high school’s library and band program. The club also gave each elementary school in the area and Pacific Beach Middle School $500, Citrano said.

“We send it to the PTA and they use it to help fund some of their special events. Sometimes it’s for art programs, sometimes they put on some special speakers (or) science demonstrations — things that aren’t in the regular curriculum,” she said.