Frightful fun: Biggest haunted house in Pacific Beach to again welcome guests on Halloween night

Dozens of volunteers, including these as actors, help the Christ family create their Diamond Street Haunted House each Halloween night in Pacific Beach.

If your idea of Halloween fun is anything spooky, frightening, creepy or just plain scary, you won’t want to miss the Diamond Street Haunted House.

Sure to give you the chills, the monstrous mansion incorporates the latest trendy thrillers, phobias and fears, and plenty of good old-fashioned jump scares.

“It is gigantic and scary as hell,” promises Rob Christ, who sets up the event every year with his wife, Kirsten, their daughter, Cali, and a horde of family and friends from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The event at 2176 Diamond Street consists of a huge maze, which takes over the driveway, side yard and backyard of the property. Once inside the maze, guests are directed through a series of about 30 different “rooms” and “halls,” each one with an eerie theme.

A spider-themed room was among 30 scary maze areas last year at the Diamond Street Haunted House. (Courtesy of Kirsten Christ)

Held only on Halloween night and open to all ages, the event has two options for thrill seekers. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the first hour is reserved for the non-scary line, typically younger children.

“The little kids are so cute, they are so smiley and happy,” said 14-year-old Cali. “It gives them the experience without being scared. It’s really great.”

The scary line is reserved for those souls ghoulish enough to enter.

Rob said that last year between 2,500 to 3,000 guests went through the haunted house in four hours. They had to turn about 500 people away.

There is no admission fee, but donations are requested, with the money going to charity each year, usually Cali’s school. Last year, the funds went to Pacific Beach Middle School. This year they will benefit Mission Bay High School.

The Christs held their first haunted house several years ago.

“We purchased the third-oldest house in PB,” said Rob when describing the 1912 Craftsman. “It is on a big lot and looked spooky as heck when we bought it.”

Want to visit? Diamond Street Haunted House



Address: 2176 Diamond Street, Pacific Beach



When: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31



Cost: free, but monetary donations accepted for Mission Bay High School.



Good to know: Two options for all ages — not-so-scary (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and really scary.



Instagram: #DiamondStreetHauntedHouse





Rob and Kirsten each grew up with families that were “heavy into Halloween,” and Rob explained that with their home on a corner lot, they decorated pretty extravagantly the first couple of years.

The place needed some work, however, and fate stepped in when Rob handed over his choice of paint color to a contractor while he went on a business trip.

When he returned, instead of the blue house he was expecting, he found a dark gray, close-to-black home with white trim.

“We love it,” he said, while blaming Margaret for the mistake, a case of transposed paint numbers given to the contractor. Margaret, naturally — or perhaps, supernaturally — is the resident “friendly spirit” of the family’s home.

“Margaret and her husband lived in the house years ago, when there was only about three houses around,” Rob said. “He worked at Point Loma, and she would send him Morse code messages with a candle in the attic.”

Masked men holding chainsaws, what could be scary about that when visiting the Diamond Street Haunted House on Halloween night? (Courtesy of Kirsten Christ)

Although the Christ family insists no one in the house believes in ghosts, they do believe Margaret communicates with them, sometimes by way of a flickering chandelier.

“I haven’t met her face-to-face, but we’ve had some weird stuff happening so I’m not totally discounting it,” Cali said. “She’s there, she’s friendly and she’s nice.”

Between the unexpected paint color and their growing collection of Halloween decor — and Margaret’s unspoken approval — the couple decided to just “go for it.”

Putting together a massive haunted house is almost as harrowing as going through one. Rob said friends and family discuss ideas and themes throughout the year.

The actual construction takes between 50 to 70 volunteer builders and actors, working for about 2 1/2 months to put everything together.

This year promises to be even scarier than usual for those helping, however, as construction did not begin until Oct. 1.

“We’re fortunate to have so many people who help. But trying to live in our home while it’s happening, it’s a disaster,” Rob joked.

These girls with their bloody dolls definitely up the creepy vibe at the Diamond Street Haunted House in Pacific Beach. (Courtesy of Kirsten Christ)

The process begins with the walls of the maze, which are made with as many as 250 discarded wooden pallets. The family spends a lot of time searching for and collecting the pallets from trash bins and alleys throughout Pacific Beach.

“We might be going out for hours looking for them,” Cali said.

With pallets secured and ideas solidified, the maze begin to come together. While some rooms are staples, new and different ones are added annually.

“We try to use anything that happened throughout the year, whether it’s scary or fun,” he said. Therefore, a Barbie room loosely based on the megahit movie is in the works.

The family makes most of the decor themselves, often from previously-used items.

When a fireplace was removed, it became part of a scene, and the bricks surrounding it were used to make a well for another scene.

A huge face was made out of repurposed wood, unwanted Styrofoam became tombstones and a huge number of brown paper bags were painted black and became part of the “upside down” for a “Stranger Things” scene.

They also make a lot of signs.

“We don’t have a huge budget, but we spend a lot of time and really try to make it scary,” Rob said.

The family typically spends about $3,000 creating the haunted house, and raises about the same in donations.

Around 250 wood pallets are used to create maze rooms such as this one at the Diamond Street Haunted House. (Courtesy of Kirsten Christ)

On Halloween night volunteers keep everything organized. In addition to passing out candy and keeping the lines moving, only small groups are allowed through so everyone can enjoy the horror.

The volunteer actors eagerly become memorable fear-mongers.

“They scare the heck out of people,” Rob said. “It can be terrifying at times. People tell us we have the scariest kids they’ve ever seen.”

The family doesn’t just sit on the sidelines on All Hallows’ Eve either, as they each love being actors themselves and spooking their guests.

“It’s exhausting,” Rob said. “It’s a repetitive task you do for four hours straight and it takes a little out of you. But it’s so rewarding. It’s so fun to see people in the community enjoying it so much.”

Cali, who has been part of the yearly Halloween event since she was in elementary school, agreed.

“We really bring people together,” she said. “Everyone is so excited about it and it’s a really great feeling to have everyone hyped and talking about it.”

Afterwards, the remains of the day haunt the family as they continue to find decorations in the yard for months.

“Halloween kinda sticks around for a while,” Cali said.

It can take weeks for the family to put away the dozens of bins of decorations.

“We have decorations in the attic, the basement, the garage, a shed and more — it’s still not enough,” Rob said. “And that doesn’t count the donations we find afterward in our driveway and yard.”

Even with thousands of guests descending on their yard for an evening, a vast number of volunteers, ideas to coordinate and living in a construction zone while it all takes place, the Christ family has no doubt about the scariest part of Halloween.

“Getting rid of 250 broken pallets afterwards,” Rob said. “It’s our biggest challenge.”

For more information, visit their Instagram account at #DiamondStreetHauntedHouse.

