Pacific Beachfest returns on Oct. 7 with activities for all

The 2023 Pacific Beachfest will bring a day filled with running, eating, music and more to Pacific Beach on Oct. 7.

With plenty of entertainment, athletic events and local sponsorship, the day is sure to have something for everyone, said Sunny Lee, executive director of Discover Pacific Beach.

“This event is something that highlights the culture of PB and brings the community together,” Lee said. “It is a time when residents, visitors, business and community groups come together at one time. It is the only event that really does something like this within our community.”

The day’s events will take place along the iconic Pacific Beach boardwalk from Felspar Street to Thomas Avenue with the ocean, beach and local businesses as the backdrop.

The festival will kick off with the Pacific Beach Half Marathon at 6:30 a.m. at De Anza Cove in Mission Bay Park. A 5K run will begin at 10 a.m. and the Kids 1K will start at 11 a.m.

Half marathon registration is $119, the 5K is $49 and the Kids Run is $30 until Oct. 4. The half marathon is $129 and 5K is $55 on event weekend. San Diego Running Co. is hosting each and registration is open at sandiegorunningco.com.

A 4v4 coed beach volleyball tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pacific Beach’s Crystal Pier. Registration is $50 for individuals and $307.65 for teams until Oct. 4, then $65 and $386.40 respectively at tinyurl.com/PBvolleyball23.

Outside of athletic events, there will be an array of performers across the stage, as well as booths with food, drinks, arts and crafts. From local bands to Pacific Beach Middle School musicians, entertainment will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m.

Along the boardwalk between Felspar Street and Garnet Avenue there will be over 60 arts and crafts vendors, where local products can be purchased.

“We have one section that is a kid’s area, one section that is all PB businesses on Ocean Boulevard, we will have a food court and more,” Lee said. “For our event headliner we will have 40 Oz To Freedom, a Sublime cover band, and we are super excited to have them because we really feel they fit in with the PB culture and vibe.”

Drinking wise, those 21 and up can enjoy drinks at the Big Josh Beer Garden. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with $7 beer tickets sold at the door.

The annual Fish Taco Contest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $12, available at the door and entry comes with five fish tacos.

“People can vote on their favorite Pacific Beach fish taco. With a ticket, you are able to try all the different fish tacos,” Lee said.

This is the festival’s second year back in action since the pandemic, and Lee and her team are thrilled to celebrate all that makes Pacific Beach unique.

“This really brings the community together. So many other festivals are very corporate and this one is very low key with a lot of local sponsors,” Lee said.

One of this year’s biggest sponsors, High Noon, will have a presence at the festival as well.

“High Noon will be out there and for people that want to try the products, they can go into one of the five bars that will be offering. The bars include Duck Dive, Shore Club, The Locale, 710 and Mavericks,” Lee said.

More information on each event, tickets and a schedule can be found at pacificbeachfest.org.