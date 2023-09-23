Expo on Baja travel coming to Mission Bay on Sept. 30

Those interested in traveling to Baja California can learn more about the opportunities available to them during the second annual Baja Lifestyle and Travel Expo.

The admission-free event for all ages will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Crown Point Park, 3700 Crown Point Drive on Mission Bay.

Presented by Baja Bound Insurance, the expo will feature more than 100 booths that showcase “the region’s finest treasurers,” according to organizers. These include arts and crafts, culinary offerings and more. Guest speakers will share their travel insights and provide tips to those interested in visiting Baja.

There will also be food trucks selling Baja-inspired dishes, live music, raffle prizes, an assortment of custom vans and overlanding vehicles, a beer and wine garden and more.

For details, visit bajabound.com.

