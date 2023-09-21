Pacific Beach’s 43rd annual PAESAN returns on Sept. 27

Senior Park Ranger Karolyn Estrada-Sparlin at podium with the Mission Bay Park rangers during the 2019 PAESAN.

The Pacific Beach Town Council is gearing up to host the 43rd annual PAESAN in Crown Point on Sept. 27 to honor first responders.

Proceeds will go towards fulfilling a wish list of operational materials for the City of San Diego’s park rangers whose area includes Mission Bay Park. They are this year’s honoree group.

Police And Emergency Services Appreciation Night (PAESAN) is an annual tradition in Pacific Beach going back more than four decades. The event is a community barbecue and awards ceremony honoring the first responders who serve the community, taking place one evening every September.

In addition to a barbecue and awards ceremony, PAESAN is also a fundraiser that aims to fulfill a first responder team’s wish list. Wish list items purchased by proceeds raised by the town council are typically ones that are needed but not funded by the current city budget, according to organizers.

Each year the event rotates between honoring lifeguards, firefighters, park rangers and police officers. Last year’s PAESAN honored the city’s firefighters, whose wish list was fulfilled.

This year’s honorary group, the park rangers, have a wish list that comes to about $10,420. Marcella Bothwell, PAESAN committee chair and a Parks and Recreation Board member, said she does not anticipate a problem with being able to cover the wish list.

Want to go? 43rd annual PAESAN







When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27







Where: North Crown Point Shores Rotary Club Pavilion, 3700 Corona Oriente Road.







Cost: $5 per person. Buy tickets in advance at pbtowncouncil.org/paesan.









“They’re very basic, the park rangers always are,” Bothwell said. “They wanted motorcycle helmets, some wagons. It’s about a little over $10,000. We’re still waiting for some donations to come in but I think we’re going to be very close to covering the wish list.”

Other items listed in the park rangers’ wish list include three heavy duty canopies, two rechargeable lanterns, four custom-printed tablecloths, two folding tables, two ATV storage boxes, two ATV fitted covers and two heavy-duty wheeled storage bins.

Everyone in the Pacific Beach community is encouraged to attend PAESAN. Tickets are $5, available on the Pacific Beach Town Council’s website, pbtowncouncil.org/paesan. For the food and amenities that come with admission, Bothwell said the event “costs more to make than it is to buy it.

“We have the cheapest meal in town,” Bothwell boasted. “You get a hamburger grilled by the Old Mission Bay Athletic Club, Joe Wilding is again going to be grilling his fish and I’m working on getting our sides vendors. We have cake for each of the first responder groups. It’s a great deal at only five bucks.”

One of the new features at this year’s event is a sponsorship ticketing program. Attendees have the opportunity to buy a ticket alongside an additional sponsorship for first responders to attend, for a total of $25.

Mission Bay Park Ranger Iggy Sorenseene was congratulated by Andy Fields, San Diego Parks and Recreation director, for his “exceptional” work serving Pacific Beach at the 41st annual PAESAN. (Milan Kovacevic)

“You can buy your $5 tickets and buy four other first responders tickets for an additional $20,” Bothwell said. “It’s a very inexpensive ticket.”

Additional sponsorship options range from $26 to $5,000. Details are on the council’s website.

Bothwell said San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava has confirmed he will attend, and she has invited Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilwoman Jen Campbell. Also in attendance will be members of the Mission Bay Lessees Association.

There is no limit on tickets or attendance, but Bothwell said there is a limited amount of food.

“We are honored to pay tribute to the first responders that keep our communities safe,” Bothwell said.

