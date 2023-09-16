Pacific Beachfest set to return with full day of activities on Oct. 7

Registration is open for Pacific Beachfest, with a half marathon and 5K race, a beach volleyball tournament, a beach fish taco contest, music, kids activities, beer garden, shopping and exercise opportunities planned for Saturday, Oct. 7.

The inaugural Pacific Beach Half Marathon is set to start at 6:30 a.m. at De Anza Cover in Mission Bay Park, while runners in the 10th annual 5K will have to starting times. The early wave is at 6:45 a.m. and rest of the 5K runners will head out at 10 a.m. The Kids 1K Fun Run begins at 11 a.m. All three of these runs start on the beach at 700 Thomas Ave.

Registration is $108 for the half marathon, $45 for the 5K and $30 for the Kids 1K Fun Run. Register at SanDiegoRunningCo.com.

The 10th annual Best of the Beach fish taco contest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when five restaurants provide fish taco samples for judging. Tickets are $12 for all five entries. They can be purchased at the food court during the event.

Tickets for the Big Josh Beer Garden will be $7 per beer, sold at the event set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with last call set for 6:30 p.m. Tips will go to the Big Josh Foundation, which provides financial assistance and counseling to those who are terminally ill.

As for the free music, that will be performed on three stages and at a DJ lounge from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More than 60 arts and crafts vendors and restaurants are also set to form an arts shopping village along Garnet Avenue and on the boardwalk between Felspar and Garnet.

If running in a half marathon or 5K is not your thing, but you’d like other ways to exercise check out the Shape-Up Social events. More than 200 attendees each hour will be able to get in a full-body workout on the beach with some of the city’s top trainers.

Details on these and other offerings are at pacificbeachfest.org/activities.