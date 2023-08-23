Pacific Beach Kiwanians hold second annual ‘Wine-down Summer’ fundraiser

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club had a sold-out crowd of more than 60 attendees for its second annual “Wine-down Summer” fundraiser.
It was held on Aug. 19 at the Broken Yolk Café in PB. The fundraiser included wine tasting, food, an opportunity drawing and silent auction.
“The Broken Yolk did an outstanding job in providing a great venue and supplied delicious appetizers and helpful staff. Rene, with the Total Wine store, steered us to some wonderful wines,” said Jim Moore, the event’s chairman.
“The support of the local merchants and restaurants that provided items for our silent auction was fantastic,” he added.
Proceeds will support the club’s various community projects, including those that support area students, the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library, Concerts on the Green series and PAESAN event.
Tony Bayona, Matt Serritella, Janice Roussel and Ron Walker. (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis President Tony Bayona and Wine-down Summer Chairman Jim Moore. (Milan Kovacevic)
Vicki Forbes and Paul Prather. (Milan Kovacevic)
Christy Serritella and Steve Matzke. (Milan Kovacevic)
Courtney Harris and Janet Brice. (Milan Kovacevic)
Matt and Barbara Serritella. (Milan Kovacevic)
Rich and Susan Crowers. (Milan Kovacevic)
Wendy Eichenbaum and Stan Palmer. (Milan Kovacevic)
Charlie Blane and Tony Blane. (Milan Kovacevic)
Mark Perez and Nancy Vides with Pat and Tony Lettieri. (Milan Kovacevic)
Ginger Rosser (Milan Kovacevic)
Adele and Bill Marsh with John and Kim Tang. (Milan Kovacevic)
Matt Serritella and Janice Roussel were among those serving wine. (Milan Kovacevic)
Tony and Jody Ross. (Milan Kovacevic)
Dottie Miller, Tracey Oakley and Patti Barnhill. (Milan Kovacevic)
Sandy Ramos and TJ Feller. (Milan Kovacevic)
Doug Benzel (Milan Kovacevic)
Janis Peterson, Sue Kelley and Lainie Baldwin. (Milan Kovacevic)
Wendy Eichenbaum and Atta Erikat. (Milan Kovacevic)
Atta Erikat and Janice Roussel. (Milan Kovacevic)