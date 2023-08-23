PB Monthly.svg
Advertisement
Events

Pacific Beach Kiwanians hold second annual ‘Wine-down Summer’ fundraiser

Vicki Forbes and Paul Prather.
(Milan Kovacevic)
By Elizabeth Marie Himchak
Share

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club had a sold-out crowd of more than 60 attendees for its second annual “Wine-down Summer” fundraiser.

It was held on Aug. 19 at the Broken Yolk Café in PB. The fundraiser included wine tasting, food, an opportunity drawing and silent auction.

“The Broken Yolk did an outstanding job in providing a great venue and supplied delicious appetizers and helpful staff. Rene, with the Total Wine store, steered us to some wonderful wines,” said Jim Moore, the event’s chairman.

“The support of the local merchants and restaurants that provided items for our silent auction was fantastic,” he added.

Proceeds will support the club’s various community projects, including those that support area students, the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library, Concerts on the Green series and PAESAN event.

PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 20.jpg
1/20
Tony Bayona, Matt Serritella, Janice Roussel and Ron Walker.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 1.jpg
2/20
PB Kiwanis President Tony Bayona and Wine-down Summer Chairman Jim Moore.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 2.jpg
3/20
Vicki Forbes and Paul Prather.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 3.jpg
4/20
Christy Serritella and Steve Matzke.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 4.jpg
5/20
Courtney Harris and Janet Brice.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 5.jpg
6/20
Matt and Barbara Serritella.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 6.jpg
7/20
Rich and Susan Crowers.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 7.jpg
8/20
Wendy Eichenbaum and Stan Palmer.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 8.jpg
9/20
Charlie Blane and Tony Blane.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 9.jpg
10/20
Mark Perez and Nancy Vides with Pat and Tony Lettieri.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 10.jpg
11/20
Ginger Rosser  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 11.jpg
12/20
Adele and Bill Marsh with John and Kim Tang.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 12.jpg
13/20
Matt Serritella and Janice Roussel were among those serving wine.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 13.jpg
14/20
Tony and Jody Ross.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 14.jpg
15/20
Dottie Miller, Tracey Oakley and Patti Barnhill.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 15.jpg
16/20
Sandy Ramos and TJ Feller.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 16.jpg
17/20
Doug Benzel  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 17.jpg
18/20
Janis Peterson, Sue Kelley and Lainie Baldwin.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 18.jpg
19/20
Wendy Eichenbaum and Atta Erikat.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB Kiwanis 2023 Wine-down 19.jpg
20/20
Atta Erikat and Janice Roussel.  (Milan Kovacevic)

Events
Elizabeth Marie Himchak
Advertisement