Pacific Beach Kiwanians hold second annual ‘Wine-down Summer’ fundraiser

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club had a sold-out crowd of more than 60 attendees for its second annual “Wine-down Summer” fundraiser.

It was held on Aug. 19 at the Broken Yolk Café in PB. The fundraiser included wine tasting, food, an opportunity drawing and silent auction.

“The Broken Yolk did an outstanding job in providing a great venue and supplied delicious appetizers and helpful staff. Rene, with the Total Wine store, steered us to some wonderful wines,” said Jim Moore, the event’s chairman.

“The support of the local merchants and restaurants that provided items for our silent auction was fantastic,” he added.

Proceeds will support the club’s various community projects, including those that support area students, the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library, Concerts on the Green series and PAESAN event.