Colored Pencil Society is hosting free exhibition, artist reception at Pacific Beach Library

The amazing effects that can be produced from using colored pencils will be on display at the 31st annual “Extraordinary Colored Pencil” exhibition.

The exhibit features more than 30 pieces, all the work of members of the Colored Pencil Society of America, District Chapter 202.

The artwork will remain on display at the Taylor Gallery/Community Room in the Pacific Beach Library through Oct. 14. The library is at 4275 Cass Street.

A “meet the artists” reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the library, with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.

“Pretty n’ Pink,” a colored pencil artwork by Lynda McIlmoil. (Courtesy of CPSAdc202)

“All members are very excited, as we did not have an award show last year due to a lack of participation,” said Brenda “Blade” Villegas, the chapter’s vice president. She added that lack of members and artwork was a residual effect of the COVID pandemic.

This year, the club has seen a surge of new members eager to display their work.

Originals, giclee prints, cards and more will be available for sale from the artists at the reception. Finger foods will be served.

Those who want to view the exhibit are advised to check library hours at 858-581-9934 or sandiego.gov/public-library.