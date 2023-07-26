Full Strength kicks off ‘Concerts on the Green’ series in Pacific Beach

Tony Haidar with Angelica Green, who is holding dog Oscar.

A large crowd attended the first of four offerings in the 2023 “Concerts on the Green” series. Opening the series on July 23 was the band Full Strength, which was described as a high-energy dance band that plays a wide variety of music genres.

The free concerts are presented by the Pacific Beach Town Council. There will be three more concerts this summer — Paging the ‘90s on Sunday, July 30; the Cassie B Project on Sunday, Aug. 6 and Band Overboard on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The concerts open at 4 p.m. with some local youth bands providing entertainment until the headline bands take the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. in Kate Sessions Park, 5115 Soledad Road in PB. Attendees are advised to bring blankets or lawn chairs.