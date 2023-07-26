Full Strength kicks off ‘Concerts on the Green’ series in Pacific Beach
A large crowd attended the first of four offerings in the 2023 “Concerts on the Green” series. Opening the series on July 23 was the band Full Strength, which was described as a high-energy dance band that plays a wide variety of music genres.
The free concerts are presented by the Pacific Beach Town Council. There will be three more concerts this summer — Paging the ‘90s on Sunday, July 30; the Cassie B Project on Sunday, Aug. 6 and Band Overboard on Sunday, Aug. 13.
The concerts open at 4 p.m. with some local youth bands providing entertainment until the headline bands take the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. in Kate Sessions Park, 5115 Soledad Road in PB. Attendees are advised to bring blankets or lawn chairs.
Bianca Martinez and Daniel Nierman. (Milan Kovacevic)
The band Full Strength started off the 2023 “Concerts on the Green” series in Pacific Beach on July 23. (Milan Kovacevic)
Maggie Flood holding 16-month-old Natalie Nodland. (Milan Kovacevic)
Damon Westwood with his mother, Darice Westwood. (Milan Kovacevic)
Bobbie Keen and Helen Didek. (Milan Kovacevic)
Tim McVey and Molly McNab. (Milan Kovacevic)
Paul Primrose and Melissa McLenon. (Milan Kovacevic)
The Settle family — Darren, Jackson, Troy and Brianna. (Milan Kovacevic)
Kevin McCarthy with 6-year-old Jay Volas. (Milan Kovacevic)
Tony Haidar with Angelica Green, who is holding dog Oscar. (Milan Kovacevic)
Larry Keller, dog Zoe and Marlene Barr. (Milan Kovacevic)
Jenn and Jeremy Malecha with dog J.J. (Milan Kovacevic)
Sandy and Todd Webster. (Milan Kovacevic)
Santi Teran and Andres Velazquez. (Milan Kovacevic)
Elyse Languirand and Sherry Gandy. (Milan Kovacevic)
Melissa and Erlinda Obtera. (Milan Kovacevic)
The Stromack family — Brandon, Caden and Jennifer. (Milan Kovacevic)
“Concerts on the Green” attendees listening to the band Full Strength. (Milan Kovacevic)
Those attending the free “Concerts on the Green” series have beautiful city and water views from Kate Sessions Park in Pacific Beach. (Milan Kovacevic)
Many attendees were on their feet and dancing to the music of Full Strength. (Milan Kovacevic)