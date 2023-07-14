Pacific Beach’s ‘Concerts on the Green’ series begins on July 23

Attendees dancing to the music during a 2022 “Concerts on the Green” show in Pacific Beach.

Pacific Beach’s annual free musical entertainment is returning with four “Concerts on the Green” shows scheduled for Sundays in July and August.

The family-friendly concert series starts with Full Strength on Sunday, July 23.

Full Strength won the 2020, 2021 and 2022 “Best Cover Band” award in San Diego Reader. It is described as a high-energy dance band, playing everything from classic ‘70s funk (Stevie Wonder) to old school hip hop (Salt N’ Pepa and Tone Loc), horn-driven bands (Earth Wind & Fire and Tower of Power) and today’s stars (Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa and Beyonce).

Paging the ‘90s will take over the stage on Sunday, July 30. The band describes itself as “Southern California’s raddest ‘90s cover band.”

Cassie B Project will perform on Sunday, Aug. 6. Some of the songs her group covers include “Lady Marmalade” and “Purple Rain.”

Closing this year’s concert series will be Band Overboard on Sunday, Aug. 13. Hailing from nearby Point Loma, the band specializes in the yacht rock/soft rock genre of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

The concerts open at 4 p.m. with some local youth bands providing entertainment until the headline bands take the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. in Kate Sessions Park, 5115 Soledad Road in Pacific Beach. Attendees can enjoy views overlooking the city’s skyline while listing to music. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.

The free concert series is presented by the Pacific Beach Town Council.