Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and drone shows near Pacific Beach

There are many places to watch the sky get lit up as locals celebrate Independence Day. Here are some viewing options near Pacific Beach.

On Monday, July 3 there will be a free fireworks show at 9 p.m. hosted by the Mission Bay Yacht Club. Public viewing areas are the shoreline around Sail Bay, Sunset Point Park, Santa Clara Point to Fanuel Street Park and along Riviera Drive.

Tuesday’s fireworks and drone show viewing options are:

The Big Bay Boom is set for 9 p.m. on the San Diego Bay. Viewing points are Shelter Island, Spanish Landing Park, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Parks North and South, Seaport Village, Cesar Chavez Park and Coronado Ferry Landing.

La Jolla will be the site of first-ever drone show starting at 8:45 p.m. at Kellogg Park. 8200 Camino del Oro.

Ocean Beach will be the site of a drone show, complemented by experimental light-based installations and projection mapping. The show can be seen at 9:05 p.m. north of the pier, 1850 Ocean Front St.

Sea World’s fireworks show starts 9:30 p.m. at 500 SeaWorld Drive.