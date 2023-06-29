Advertisement
Pacific Beach Library shows ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ for Summer Movies in the Park

(Milan Kovacevic)
The Pacific Beach/Taylor Library hosted the first of five local free “Summer Movies in the Park” offerings for 2023 when it showed Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch” on June 20.

The event also included children’s activities, refreshments, a book sale and yoga class. It was part of the county’s free movie series. Upcoming movies, starting at dusk, are:

• Saturday, July 15 — Disney’s “Angels in the Outfield” at the Bob McEvoy Youth Fields, part of the Mission Bay Athletic Fields at 2697 Grand Ave. The 1994 family comedy starring Danny Glover, Tony Danza and Christopher Lloyd is rated PG.

• Saturday, July 29 — Disney’s “Moana” at Crown Point Park, 3700 Crown Point Drive in Mission Bay. The 2016 animated movie is rated PG.

• Tuesday, Aug. 1 — “Sing” at the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library, 4275 Cass St. The 2016 animated movie is rated PG.

• Friday, Aug. 25 — “The Secret Life of Pets” at Kate O. Sessions Community Park, 5115 Soledad Road in Pacific Beach. The 2016 animated movie is rated PG.

Attendees are advised to arrive early, bring beach chairs or blankets and snacks. Some venues will have food available for purchase and offer pre-movie activities.

For a list of all movies being shown, visit SummerMoviesinthePark.com.

PB movie night 2023 - 9.jpg
1/19
Annya Moore and Fabian Diaz.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 7.jpg
2/19
Anna Petrova, Tori Venegas and Ana Diaz.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 8.jpg
3/19
The Rev. Mary Lynn Coulson from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with Helen and Thomas Davies.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 1.jpg
4/19
Kla-Bada Bee and Heather Kurtz.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 2.jpg
5/19
Seth, Matt and Auburn Williams from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church volunteered at the event by distributing refreshments.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 5.jpg
6/19
Friends of the PB Library members Sylvia Wackerman and Rosemary Bishop at the book sale held during movie night.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 6.jpg
7/19
Yoga instructor Kla-Bada Bee, center, leading yoga exercises before the movie.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 10.jpg
8/19
Brandon, Lorenzo and Gloria Young.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 11.jpg
9/19
Selah and Masey Blackmore.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 12.jpg
10/19
Maedha Begur and Mateo Santizo.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 13.jpg
11/19
Beppe Raffa and Marco Brichetti.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 14.jpg
12/19
Movie projectionist Jack Winemiller.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 3.jpg
13/19
Volunteer Rachel Portilla with information about PB Library programs and services.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 4.jpg
14/19
Rebecca Smith, youth services librarian at the PB Library.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 15.jpg
15/19
Stephen and Lexi Kumar with Christine, Davis and Olivia Henry.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 16.jpg
16/19
Isaiah Chenault and Lily Alvarez.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 17.jpg
17/19
Mica Myers and Ryan Turman with children Romeo and Olivia.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 18.jpg
18/19
The Pacific Beach/Taylor Library is among local venues that hosts the county’s free Summer Movies in the Park series.  (Milan Kovacevic)
PB movie night 2023 - 19.jpg
19/19
The Pacific Beach/Taylor Library is among local venues that hosts the county’s free Summer Movies in the Park series.  (Milan Kovacevic)

