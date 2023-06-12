Free summer movies coming to Pacific Beach and Mission Bay

The county’s “Summer Movies in the Park” series is returning with five showings among Pacific Beach and Mission Bay venues.

The entire series, which launched on May 26 and runs through Oct. 28 countywide will provide 151 free movies at outdoor venues, starting at dusk.

The local movies are:

• Tuesday, June 20 — Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” at the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library, 4275 Cass St. The 2002 animated movie is rated PG.

• Saturday, July 15 — Disney’s “Angels in the Outfield” at the Bob McEvoy Youth Fields, part of the Mission Bay Athletic Fields at 2697 Grand Ave. The 1994 family comedy starring Danny Glover, Tony Danza and Christopher Lloyd is rated PG.

• Saturday, July 29 — Disney’s “Moana” at Crown Point Park, 3700 Crown Point Drive in Mission Bay. The 2016 animated movie is rated PG.

• Tuesday, Aug. 1 — “Sing” at the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library, 4275 Cass St. The 2016 animated movie is rated PG.

• Friday, Aug. 25 — “The Secret Life of Pets” at Kate O. Sessions Community Park, 5115 Soledad Road in Pacific Beach. The 2016 animated movie is rated PG.

Attendees are advised to arrive early, bring beach chairs or blankets and snacks. Some venues will have food available for purchase and offer pre-movie activities.

For a list of all movies being shown, visit SummerMoviesinthePark.com.