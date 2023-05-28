Advertisement
Beer festival held to support upcoming Over the Line tournament

Arnie and Ashley Valenzuela with Sarah Spees and Michael Flores.
(Milan Kovacevic)
The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club held a beer festival on May 13 at Mariner’s Point as a fundraiser for its upcoming Over the Line World Championships. That tournament will be held over two weekends, July 15-16 and 22-23, in Mission Beach.

To get people ready for the big event, a preliminary “feeder” tournament was held in conjunction with the beer festival. Over 800 attendees were expected for the festival that had 17 participating breweries.

OTL beer fest 2023 - 1.jpg
1/12
Carly Chance, Steve Mutt, Diane “DB” Brown, Joe Garzo, Angela Pierce, Kimberly Hicks, Gyan Evans, Karen Straass and Frank Schultz.  (Milan Kovacevic)
OTL beer fest 2023 - 2.jpg
2/12
OTL beer fest 2023 - 4.jpg
3/12
Max Nicholas and Mia Gonzalez.  (Milan Kovacevic)
OTL beer fest 2023 - 6.jpg
4/12
Alyssa Dronenburg  (Milan Kovacevic)
OTL beer fest 2023 - 3.jpg
5/12
Kaitlyn Mehrwerth and Jen Griffin.  (Milan Kovacevic)
OTL beer fest 2023 - 5.jpg
6/12
Jamie Oh and Beatle Knapp.  (Milan Kovacevic)
OTL beer fest 2023 - 7.jpg
7/12
Bill Watts and Brian Marrs.  (Milan Kovacevic)
OTL beer fest 2023 - 8.jpg
8/12
Rick Bialick and Gordon Nikkola.  (Milan Kovacevic)
OTL beer fest 2023 - 9.jpg
9/12
Erin Mooney and Ryan Baughmann.  (Milan Kovacevic)
OTL beer fest 2023 - 10.jpg
10/12
“The Bud Light Girl Has Big Hands” team members Bryant Veigh, Ricky Gingras and Garrett Veigh.  (Milan Kovacevic)
OTL beer fest 2023 - 11.jpg
11/12
Elicia Lass and Hilary Lass.  (Milan Kovacevic)
OTL beer fest 2023 - 12.jpg
12/12
Justtine Stratton, Codie Simmons and Hannah Akamine.  (Milan Kovacevic)

