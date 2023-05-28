Beer festival held to support upcoming Over the Line tournament

The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club held a beer festival on May 13 at Mariner’s Point as a fundraiser for its upcoming Over the Line World Championships. That tournament will be held over two weekends, July 15-16 and 22-23, in Mission Beach.

To get people ready for the big event, a preliminary “feeder” tournament was held in conjunction with the beer festival. Over 800 attendees were expected for the festival that had 17 participating breweries.