Beer festival held to support upcoming Over the Line tournament
The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club held a beer festival on May 13 at Mariner’s Point as a fundraiser for its upcoming Over the Line World Championships. That tournament will be held over two weekends, July 15-16 and 22-23, in Mission Beach.
To get people ready for the big event, a preliminary “feeder” tournament was held in conjunction with the beer festival. Over 800 attendees were expected for the festival that had 17 participating breweries.
Carly Chance, Steve Mutt, Diane “DB” Brown, Joe Garzo, Angela Pierce, Kimberly Hicks, Gyan Evans, Karen Straass and Frank Schultz. (Milan Kovacevic)
Arnie and Ashley Valenzuela with Sarah Spees and Michael Flores. (Milan Kovacevic)
Max Nicholas and Mia Gonzalez. (Milan Kovacevic)
Alyssa Dronenburg (Milan Kovacevic)
Kaitlyn Mehrwerth and Jen Griffin. (Milan Kovacevic)
Jamie Oh and Beatle Knapp. (Milan Kovacevic)
Bill Watts and Brian Marrs. (Milan Kovacevic)
Rick Bialick and Gordon Nikkola. (Milan Kovacevic)
Erin Mooney and Ryan Baughmann. (Milan Kovacevic)
“The Bud Light Girl Has Big Hands” team members Bryant Veigh, Ricky Gingras and Garrett Veigh. (Milan Kovacevic)
Elicia Lass and Hilary Lass. (Milan Kovacevic)
Justtine Stratton, Codie Simmons and Hannah Akamine. (Milan Kovacevic)