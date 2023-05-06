Help remove graffiti in Pacific Beach on May 13

Volunteers are needed to help improve their community during the Pacific Beach Town Council’s 13th annual Graffiti Clean Up.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13 scores of residents are needed to go around Pacific Beach to remove hundreds of graffiti tags. Volunteers will be assigned areas to work that have already been identified as graffiti locations.

Volunteers are to meet at the Pacific Beach Presbyterian Church, 1675 Garnet Ave. at 9 a.m. They can park for free around the corner on Hornblend Street.

Materials, equipment and training will be provided on site. Minors must have a safety waiver signed by a legal guardian. They can also get community service hours credit.

To sign-up and download the participation waiver, visit pbtowncouncil.org/graffiti-day.