Pacific Beach Woman’s Club raises over $10K during High Tea

With a sold-out crowd of 160 attendees, the Pacific Beach Woman’s Club raised more than $10,000 during its second annual High Tea.

The April 22 event was held at the Solana Club in Pacific Beach.

Proceeds will go toward scholarships the club will present to Mission Bay High School seniors, said President Ellen Citrano.

The club is also making donations to the Mission Bay High School music department, the American Legion Auxiliary in Pacific Beach and Kitchens for Good, she said.

Citrano said tickets were limited to 160 this year because 2022’s event was deemed a bit too crowded with 200 attendees.

“We probably could’ve sold out again to 200,” she said.

The Mission Bay High School Chamber Orchestra provided musical entertainment. Mission Bay High School and Pacific Beach Middle School students volunteered to serve the event’s luncheon and dressed in period attire. Karl Jaedtke was the master of ceremonies.

The festivities included entertainment, a high tea hat/fascinator contest, silent auction and local vendors area.

The Pacific Beach Woman’s Club has been active in the community since 1895. The nonprofit organization meets monthly at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday in the VFW Hall, 853 Turquoise Street in Pacific Beach. Guests are welcome. To learn more, visit pbwomansclub.org.