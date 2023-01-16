Fundraiser for Mission Bay High School Music Program is Jan. 29 at The Gärten

Support the Mission Bay High School Music Program while checking out some local craft businesses and enjoying live music performances.

A fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 is being organized by the nonprofit Mission Bay Band Boosters. There will be live music performed by the school’s top music ensembles and a special performance by the school’s Alumni All-Star band.

Participating businesses will be Deft Brewing, Lost Cause Meadery, Oddish Wine and Pizza Cassette in “The Gärten” — a Bay Park/Morena neighborhood biergarten-style drinking and dining destination and music venue at 5322 Banks Street.

Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for students and children over 4. A portion of Deft Brewing’s beer proceeds from the event will be donated to Mission Bay Music. There will also be opportunity drawings for chances to win special prizes. Winners do not need to be present.

The boosters’ goal is to raise $20,000 to help pay for instruments, instruction, sheet music, instrument supplies and more for Mission Bay High School’s music education program serving 200 students. The program consists of seven ensembles including a concert band, two choirs, two orchestras and two jazz ensembles. The nationally-known program has won numerous awards and attracts top music students from across the county.

“Mission Bay Band Boosters appreciates the support,” said Jean-Paul Balmat, music director of the Mission Bay High School Music Program. “The generosity of parents and the community helps make it possible to provide quality instruments, quality instruction and life-changing experiences for all students.

“We encourage everyone to come see us at Deft Brewing in the beautiful outdoor venue, enjoy some live music and help support our amazing music programs,” Balmat added.

Performing will be the Chamber Orchestra from noon to 12:30 p.m., Concert Choir (12:30 to 1 p.m.), Swing Choir (1 to 2 p.m.), Mambo Orchestra (2 to 3 p.m.) and Preservationist Jazz Band (3 to 4 p.m.). The All-Star Alumni Band will play from 4 to 5 p.m.

Businesses and families who want to sponsor the fundraiser have options ranging from $250 to $5,000. Donations of any size are also welcome. For details, visit missionbaymusic.com/music-fundraiser-2023.