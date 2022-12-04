Mission Beach Town Council to hold ‘Community Day of Giving’

The Mission Beach Town Council is hosting its annual Mission Beach Community Day of Giving on Saturday, Dec. 10. It will include a toy drive, beach cleanup and blood drive.

New, unwrapped toys are needed for the council’s third annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive. Toys can be brought to the grass area left of the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster in Belmont Park from 8 a.m. to noon.

A “Don’t Trash Mission Beach” community service project will also be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Those who would like to participate in the beach cleanup are to meet in the grass area left of the roller coaster.

San Diego Blood Bank will be conducting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot north of Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd.

Blood donors should be in good health, at least 17 years old and weigh at least 114 pounds. They must also bring a photo ID with birthdate. For additional requirements and other information, visit sandiegobloodbank.org.