Canine kickball competition in Pacific Beach will be doggone good fun

Although the event bills itself as a “kickball tournament,” organizers admit Kick It for K9s is actually a “celebration party.”

That’s because the fundraiser tournament is more about celebrating and helping dogs than about seriously beating each other in a game. The two groups facing off against each other — Frosted Faces Foundation and The Animal Pad — are actually in competition to see which organization can raise the most in sponsorships and donations.

The big game is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center, a location Kelly Smisek, FFF founder, said was chosen “because of it’s central location.”

The PB rec center is at 1405 Diamond Street.

In addition to a fun sporting competition, each $10 per person ticket grants guests access to a raffle, bake sale, food truck, numerous vendors and adoptable pets from both organizations.

Naturally, dogs are welcome and anyone watching the game with their pooch will receive a special “doggy swag bag” filled with donated goodies, including treats from Pacific Beach pet shops.

Although this is the second year Frosted Faces has hosted the event, it is the first year its members have competed against those at The Animal Pad.

Located at 1448 Pine Street in Ramona, Frosted Faces Foundation is focused on rescuing senior dogs and cats, at least 8 years old but usually over 10 years, and specifically those with medical issues.

“We primarily get our pets from animal shelters all over Southern California,” Smisek said. “We cover life-long medical care and supplies for them.”

The organization incorporated in 2014, and in 2016 purchased the Ramona facility.

Smisek said the ultimate goal for FFF is for each and every pet to find a family of its own.

The Animal Pad, based in La Mesa, focuses on needy dogs from Mexico.

“We primarily pull dogs from the streets of Mexico, because there is very little help for those dogs,” explained Michelle May, co-director of events for TAP. “We help these dogs because we are so close to Mexico, there are so many more dogs there needing help and very few resources available for them.”

Ben and Michelle May, co-director of The Animal Pad events, with their dogs, Jackson, Billie (a TAP alum) and Kermit. (Courtesy of TAP)

TAP saves dogs from Mexico’s streets as well as high-kill shelters in Southern California, gives them veterinary care, places them in foster homes and then finds them loving, forever families.

May said TAP adopts primarily throughout San Diego County, but in special circumstances, has adopted all over the U.S.

TAP’s ultimate goal is to build, operate and maintain a no-kill animal sanctuary as a model for expansion into other cities.

In order to support their current and long-term goals, both teams are hoping for at least 100 guests on game day, and to raise $20,000.

Smisek, who lived in Pacific Beach for about 8 years, said by having the event here, “we are hoping to get a different crowd and reach out to people who don’t make it out to Ramona.

“We love the energy in PB, and we love that dogs are always around everywhere you go,” she said. “It’s a great place to rejuvenate.”

May agreed.

“People in general love going to PB, and it’s got something for folks of all ages,” May said. “It’s a very dog-friendly, fun community with nice weather, too.”

Sponsors are encouraged to send in a photo of their pup or a company logo with their donation. A post on the event page, givebutter.com/xJn6Sc, will be made in honor of their donation.

“First Base” sponsors pledge $50 to support the cause, “All Star” sponsors have a minimum $100 donation and “MVP” sponsors donate a minimum of $500.

Want to go? Kick It for K9s Kickball Tournament



When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6



Where: Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond Street



Cost: $10 per person



Good to know: Dogs are welcome. There will be food trucks, a bake sale, raffles and vendors on site. Meet dogs available for adoption.



Website: givebutter.com/xJn6Sc





“MVP sponsor names will be acknowledged on a large vertical banner at the entrance to the event, and their name will be listed on Facebook and on the website where tickets are bought,” Smisek said.

She added MVP sponsors representing a business will also have the opportunity to include items in the doggy swag bags, and hang their company banner on the field for the game.

“It’s not often you get to watch a fun sporting event with your dog,” May said. “The event is a good opportunity to get your dog out of the house, be around lots of other dogs and humans that love dogs as well.”

For more information on the Kick It For K9s Kickball Tournament, visit givebutter.com/xJn6Sc.

FFF can be found on Facebook, at FrostedFacesFoundation.org or by calling 715-574-6320.

TAP can be found on Facebook and at TheAnimalPad.org.

