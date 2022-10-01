Advertisement
First responders honored by Pacific Beach community during 42nd annual PAESAN

Sunny Kleo, Lori Love and Lily Higman were among 2022 PAESAN volunteers.
(Milan Kovacevic)
By Elizabeth Marie Himchak
The Pacific Beach Town Council held the community’s 42nd annual Police and Emergency Services Appreciation Night — PAESAN — on Sept. 28 at the North Crown Point Shores Rotary Club Pavilion.

The barbecue and awards ceremony was an opportunity for those in Pacific Beach to show their support for the community’s firefighters and other first responders.

This year’s event financially benefitted San Diego Fire-Rescue’s Station No. 21 so some of its wish list items can be fulfilled.

Several individuals were also honored during the event with the 2022 PAESAN Award. Receiving special recognitions were San Diego Police Lt. Rick Aguilar, San Diego Lifeguard Matthew “Matty” Rodgers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Craig Torline.

The police department’s Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol also gave a special award in memory of Delores McGregor. There was also an in memoriam award presented to honor the late Bill Overstreet from the San Diego Parks & Recreation Department.

Pacific Beach 2022 PAESAN honoree, San Diego Lifeguard Matthew “Matty” Rodgers.
1/9
Pacific Beach 2022 PAESAN honoree, San Diego Lifeguard Matthew “Matty” Rodgers.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Pacific Beach 2022 Honorary Mayors Bill and Claudia Allen.
2/9
Pacific Beach 2022 Honorary Mayors Bill and Claudia Allen.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Pacific Beach 2022 PAESAN honoree Lt. Rick Aguilar from San Diego Police Department.
3/9
Pacific Beach 2022 PAESAN honoree Lt. Rick Aguilar from San Diego Police Department.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Pacific Beach 2022 PAESAN honoree San Diego Fire-Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Craig Torline.
4/9
Pacific Beach 2022 PAESAN honoree San Diego Fire-Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Craig Torline.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Liz Garcia with daughters Quinn, Avery and Zoey.
5/9
Liz Garcia with daughters Quinn, Avery and Zoey.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Representing the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library were Sylvia Wackerman, Karl Jaedke and branch manager Christina Wainwright.
6/9
Representing the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library were Sylvia Wackerman, Karl Jaedke and branch manager Christina Wainwright.  (Milan Kovacevic)
David Velasco and Daniel Hoffman serving Handel’s Ice Cream.
7/9
David Velasco and Daniel Hoffman serving Handel’s Ice Cream.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Marcella Teran and Carrie Shah.
8/9
Marcella Teran and Carrie Shah.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Elizabeth Marie Himchak
