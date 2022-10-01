First responders honored by Pacific Beach community during 42nd annual PAESAN

The Pacific Beach Town Council held the community’s 42nd annual Police and Emergency Services Appreciation Night — PAESAN — on Sept. 28 at the North Crown Point Shores Rotary Club Pavilion.

The barbecue and awards ceremony was an opportunity for those in Pacific Beach to show their support for the community’s firefighters and other first responders.

This year’s event financially benefitted San Diego Fire-Rescue’s Station No. 21 so some of its wish list items can be fulfilled.

Several individuals were also honored during the event with the 2022 PAESAN Award. Receiving special recognitions were San Diego Police Lt. Rick Aguilar, San Diego Lifeguard Matthew “Matty” Rodgers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Craig Torline.

The police department’s Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol also gave a special award in memory of Delores McGregor. There was also an in memoriam award presented to honor the late Bill Overstreet from the San Diego Parks & Recreation Department.