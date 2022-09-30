Pacific Beachfest is returning for 22nd year to Pacific Beach on Saturday

Expect tens of thousands of visitors to descend on Pacific Beach on Saturday, Oct. 1 for the 22nd Pacific Beachfest.

The all-day admission-free event is organized by Discover Pacific Beach, the community’s business improvement district.

Activities will span along the boardwalk from Felspar Street to Thomas Avenue, with streets closed off west of Mission Boulevard. Details can be found at pacificbeachfest.org.

The event will start at 6:30 a.m. with the Pacific Beach Half Marathon, followed at 9 a.m. by the fifth annual Volo 4Sum Beach Volleyball Tournament and the 10 a.m. 5K race. There will also be a Kids 1K at 11 a.m. which is also when the fish taco contest begins.

The half-marathon will start at the De Anza Cove parking lot in Mission Bay park, while the 5K and Kids 1K will begin on the beach at 700 Thomas Ave.

Other activities at 11 a.m. will be a DJ Beer Garden featuring DJ West Coast Rob, Clock Work performing on the main stage and Crown Point Jr. Music Academy on the community stage.

Additional entertainment throughout the day on the community stage will include Old School Skaters at 11:40 a.m., Tap Fever Studio at 12:20 p.m., the Pacific Beach Middle School Band at 1:10 p.m. and the Emmy Jones Band at 2 p.m. Also scheduled are Generation Gap at 2:50 p.m., Mission Bay High School Preservationists jazz band, Mambo Orchestra and Swing Choir at 3:40 p.m., Thriller Dance at 5:10 p.m. and The Mad Dogs at 5:30 p.m.

Also providing entertainment on the main stage will be the Owen Boles Band at 2 p.m. and Paging the 90s at 4 p.m. In the DJ Beer Garden attendees can listen to DJ Nicky Z at 2 p.m. and DJ Kiki at 4 p.m.

Families will want to check out the Kids Action Alley, which is where organizers said “the youngest dudes and dudettes will be kept busy with beachside rides as well as other free fun and games and activities.” These will include a climbing wall courtesy of the YMCA plus goodies and fun activities provided by local schools and community groups.

The Big Josh Beer Garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with last call at 6:30 p.m. The pourers will be volunteers from the Big Josh Foundation and all tips they receive will go towards the foundation to help give financial and counseling support to those diagnosed as terminally ill.

Beer tickets are $7 each, and one ticket required per beer. Tickets can be purchased at the event. Just go to the beer ticket tent.

There will also be many opportunities to shop, with more than 60 arts and crafts displays offered along with the eclectic shops and popular restaurants being open throughout the community. There will be a PB Merchant Sidewalk Sale and an arts and crafts village along Garnet Avenue and on the boardwalk between Felspar Street and Garnet Avenue.

In addition to the run races, there will be other exercise opportunities. Shape-Up Social will provide an hour-long full body workout on the beach to more than 200 attendees. Guests will also have all-day access to health and wellness vendors, top trainers and get goodie bags.

The 10th annual Best of the Beach Fish Taco Contest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have five restaurants providing fish taco samples to attendees for judging. To sample their offerings, purchase the $12 tickets (for five tacos) at the food court.

